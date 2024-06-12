HTC U24 Pro has been launched in Taiwan, as the latest U series handset from the company. It runs on a Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 chipset with 12GB of RAM and up to 512GB of inbuilt storage. The HTC U24 Pro features a 50-megapixel triple rear camera unit and a 50-megapixel selfie camera. The new handset has a 4,600mAh battery that can be charged at 60W using a charging brick. It also offers support for wireless charging and reverse wireless charging. The latest smartphone from HTC arrives as the successor to last year's HTC U23 Pro.

HTC U24 Pro price

HTC U24 Pro price starts at TWD 18,990 (roughly Rs. 50,000) for the base 12GB RAM + 256GB storage model. Meanwhile, a 512GB storage variant is priced at TWD 20,990 (roughly Rs. 54,000).

It is currently available for purchase in Taiwan in Space Blue and Twilight White colour (translated from Taiwanese) options. There's no mention of the availability of the new phone in other global markets.

HTC U24 Pro specifications

According to the Taiwanese smartphone maker, the HTC U24 Pro runs on Android 14 and has a 6.8-inch full-HD+(1,080x2,436 pixels) OLED screen with 120Hz refresh rate and Gorilla Glass protection. It runs on a Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 SoC from Qualcomm with 12GB of LPDDR5 RAM.

For optics, the HTC U24 Pro features a triple rear camera unit, comprising a 50-megapixel primary sensor with OIS and EIS support and an f/1.88 aperture. The camera setup includes an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle camera and a 50-megapixel telephoto camera with 2x optical zoom. On the front, it features a 50-megapixel selfie camera.

The HTC U24 Pro is equipped with up to 512GB of UFS 3.1 onboard storage that is expandable with a microSD card. Connectivity options on the phone include Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 5.3, GPS, A-GPS, BDS, Beidou, Galileo, Glonass, NFC, and a 3.5mm audio jack. It has an IP67-certified build like last year's HTC U23 Pro.

The new HTC U24 Pro houses a 4,600mAh battery with 60W wired fast charging, 15W wireless charging and 5W reverse wireless charging support. It measures 167.1 x 74.9 X 8.98mm and weighs 198.7g.