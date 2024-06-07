HTC Teases New Phone Launch on June 12, Could Be HTC U24 Series

HTC is bringing yet another U-series smartphone to the brand's home country. On Thursday (June 6), HTC teased the arrival of a new smartphone through a social media post without revealing its moniker. The phone will launch next week and is being speculated to be the HTC U24 and HTC U24 Pro. The Pro model is expected to be powered by a Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 SoC. They could debut as a successor to the last year's HTC U23 and HTC U23 Pro.

HTC to announce a new phone

Through social media posts, HTC Taiwan revealed the launch of a new smartphone in the country. The launch event will take place at 8:00am (IST) on June 12. The poster shows the side profile of a phone with the coming soon tag. Although HTC has not disclosed the moniker, based on early rumours, the HTC U24 or HTC U24 Pro is anticipated to break cover next week.

HTC U24 series specifications (expected)

That said, back in April an HTC smartphone, likely to be the rumoured HTC U24 Pro with model number 2QDA100 was spotted on Geekbench and Bluetooth SIG websites. The listing suggested Qualcomm's Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 SoC on the phone. It was shown with 12GB of RAM, Android 14, and Bluetooth 5.3 connectivity. It has scored 3,006 and 1,095 points on the multi-core and single-core tests on Geekbench, respectively.

HTC U24 and HTC U24 Pro are expected to come with upgrades over the HTC U23 and HTC U23 Pro, respectively. The upcoming models could retain full HD+ 120Hz OLED displays and IP67 certified build.

The HTC U23 and HTC U23 Pro feature 6.7-inch full-HD+ (1,080x 2,400 pixels) OLED display panels with a refresh rate of 120Hz. They run on Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 SoC, paired with up to 12GB RAM and up to 256GB inbuilt storage. The HTC U23 has a triple rear camera unit, led by 64-megapixel primary sensor. The quad rear camera unit of the HTC U23 Pro is headlined by a 108-megapixel primary sensor. Both phones feature a 32-megapixel front camera. They house 4,600mAh batteries with 30W wired fast charging and 15W wireless charging supports.