Xiaomi 15 Key Specifications Leak; Tipped to Feature Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 SoC

Xiaomi 15 is said to be equipped with an ultrasonic in-display fingerprint sensor.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 12 June 2024 11:54 IST
Photo Credit: Xiaomi

Xiaomi 15 is expected to succeed the Xiaomi 14 (pictured)

  • Xiaomi 15 is tipped to launch in October this year
  • The handset could feature a 50-megapixel telephoto shooter
  • The Xiaomi 15 is said to arrive with 16GB of RAM and 1TB of storage
Xiaomi 15 is expected to launch later this year as part of the purported Xiaomi 15 series of smartphones. The handsets are expected to succeed the Xiaomi 14 and Xiaomi 14 Pro, which were first launched in China in October 2023 with Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC and were the first phones to launch with Xiaomi's HyperOS skin. The Xiaomi 15 lineup is likely to come with considerable upgrades over the current handsets. A tipster has suggested a few key features that the base Xiaomi 15 may launch with, including, chipset, display and camera specifications among other details.

Xiaomi 15 specifications, features (expected)

The Xiaomi 15 will be powered by Qualcomm's rumoured flagship Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 SoC, according to a Weibo post by Digital Chat Station. The handset could be one of the first smartphones to launch with the next-generation flagship chipset. It is also expected to sport a flat LTPO display with 1.5K (1,440x2,160 pixels) resolution.

For optics, the Xiaomi 15 is said to feature a 50-megapixel 1/1.3-inch primary rear sensor alongside a 50-megapixel sensor paired with an ultra-wide lens, and a 50-megapixel telephoto shooter with up to 3x optical zoom.

The Xiaomi 15 will be equipped with 16GB of RAM and 1TB of onboard storage, according to the tipster. The tipster added that the handset will also come with an ultrasonic under-screen fingerprint sensor, dual stereo speakers, and a responsive motor. 

In the post, the tipster also mentioned that the Xiaomi 15 could be available in black and white colour options. The phone may be offered in glass or vegan leather finishes. Battery or charging specifications of the smartphone are yet to be leaked.

Xiaomi 15 Launch Timeline (Expected)

An earlier report suggested that the Xiaomi 15 is likely to launch in October this year. Several competing handsets like the Oppo Find X8 and the Vivo X200 have also been tipped to be unveiled around the same time. The handset is also anticipated to debut in India, just like its predecessor, the Xiaomi 14.

Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Crypto Romance Scams Rise in the US, FTC Issues Warning: Details
HTC U24 Pro With Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 SoC, 50-Megapixel Cameras Launched: Price, Specifications

