HTC Teases New Smartphone Launch, HTC U24 Series Seems to Be in Works

HTC's latest teaser post shows a handset with Al24U text.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by Manas Mitul | Updated: 15 May 2024 14:19 IST
Photo Credit: HTC

The new launch would mark HTC's return to Indian smartphone market

  • HTC has teased a new smartphone through X
  • The post carries the hashtag “Allforu”
  • HTC U24 and HTC U24 Pro are said to be in the works
HTC seems to be gearing up to unveil a new smartphone in India. The Taiwanese manufacturer teased the arrival of a new product through a social media post on Wednesday (May 15) without revealing its moniker or launch date. The handset in talks could be an HTC U24 series model. It could come with upgrades over last year's HTC U23 and HTC U23 Pro. This move will mark the return of HTC to the Indian market. The company had withdrawn its operations from India a few years back after losing ground following the expansion of Chinese vendors.

Through a teaser post on X, HTC Vive announced the launch of a new product in the country. The post carries the hashtag “Allforu” with a coming soon tag. The image shows a device with Al24U text. Although the company has not disclosed the exact moniker, it appears to be an HTC U24 series smartphone.

The HTC U24 and HTC U24 Pro are said to be in the works. One of these handsets with model number 2QDA100 was recently spotted on Geekbench and Bluetooth SIG websites. The listing suggested specifications, including Qualcomm's Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 SoC,12GB of RAM, Android 14, and Bluetooth 5.3 connectivity on the upcoming phone.

The HTC U24 and HTC U24 Pro handsets are expected to come with upgrades over the HTC U23 and HTC U23 Pro, respectively. The new models are likely to retain full HD+ 120Hz OLED displays and IP67 certified build.

The launch of a new device will be a return of HTC to Indian shores. The brand, which has largely operated in the flagship segment for smartphones, slowed down its mobile division across the globe in recent years after facing intense competition from Chinese smartphone makers. It has a dedicated division called Vive for VR-related developments.

Is the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 the best foldable phone you can buy in India right now? We discuss the company's new clamshell-style foldable handset on the latest episode of Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.

 

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Further reading: HTC, HTC U23, HTC U23 Pro, HTC U24, HTC U24 Pro
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
