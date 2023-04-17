Technology News
HTC Wildfire E2 Play sports a 6.82-inch HD+ (720x1,640 pixels) display.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by Manas Mitul | Updated: 17 April 2023 14:26 IST
Photo Credit: HTC

HTC Wildfire E2 Play comes in Black and Blue colour options

Highlights
  • HTC Wildfire E2 Play features 8-megapixel selfie camera
  • It has 8GB of RAM
  • HTC Wildfire E2 Play has AI-backed face unlock feature

HTC Wildfire E2 Play was launched in Africa, as the latest entry-level smartphone from the Taiwanese company. The new HTC handset comes in two different colour options and features a quad rear camera unit, headlined by a 48-megapixel primary sensor. The HTC Wildfire E2 Play is powered by a Unisoc T606 SoC, coupled with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of inbuilt storage. The smartphone is backed by a 4,600mAh battery. The battery is said to deliver up to 19 hours of music playback time with a single charge.

HTC Wildfire E2 Play price, availability

HTC's official website in Africa doesn't mention the pricing and availability details of the new HTC Wildfire E2 Play. It will be available in Black and Blue colour options.

As of now, HTC has not made any announcement about the international availability of the HTC Wildfire E2 Play.

To recall, the HTC Wildfire E2 Plus was launched back in 2021, with a price tag of RUB 12,990 (roughly Rs. 13,400) for its sole 4GB RAM + 64GB storage model.

HTC Wildfire E2 Play specifications

The dual-SIM (Nano) HTC Wildfire E2 Play runs on Android 12 and features a 6.82-inch HD+ (720x1,640 pixels) display with a 1500:1 contrast ratio and 450 nits of peak brightness. The display has a water-drop style notch display to house the selfie camera. The phone is powered by an Unisoc T606 SoC, coupled with 8GB of RAM. There is also 128GB of onboard storage that is expandable via microSD card (up to 256GB).

For photos and videos, the HTC Wildfire E2 Play comes with a quad rear camera setup that houses a 48-megapixel primary sensor with an f/2.2 lens, a 5-megapixel ultra-wide sensor, a 2-megapixel macro sensor and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. There is also an 8-megapixel selfie camera sensor at the front, with an f/2.2 lens.

Connectivity options on the HTC Wildfire E2 Play include Bluetooth 5, Wi-Fi:802.11a/b/g/n/ac, GPS/ A-GPS, USB Type-C, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. The phone includes an accelerometer, ambient light sensor, compass, gravity sensor, gyroscope, and proximity sensor. There is also the rear-mounted fingerprint sensor for easily unlocking the screen. It also includes an AI-backed face unlock feature.

The HTC Wildfire E2 Play packs a 4,600mAh battery that is touted to deliver up to 19 hours of music playback and up to 11 hours of video playback time on a single charge.

Besides, the phone measures 174.2x78.6x9.3mm and weighs 210 grams.

OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite launched in India with a sub-Rs.20,000 price tag. How does it perform against the competition. We discuss this and more on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display 6.82-inch
Processor Unisoc T606
Front Camera 8-megapixel
Rear Camera 48-megapixel + 5-megapixel + 2-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 8GB
Storage 128GB
Battery Capacity 4600mAh
OS Android 12
Resolution 720x1640 pixels
