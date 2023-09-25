Huawei Mate 60 RS Ultimate Design was launched on Monday at the company's Fall launch event. The top-of-the-line flagship smartphone was unveiled weeks after the company launched two models in the Mate 60 series of smartphones. The company also unveiled the Huawei MatePad Pro 13.2 at the launch event in China. All three handsets in the Huawei Mate 60 series offer support for satellite connectivity. All the smartphones and the new tablet are powered by the company's controversial new Kirin 9000s chipset and are equipped with OLED displays.

Huawei Mate 60 RS Ultimate Design, MatePad Pro 13.2 price, availability

Huawei Mate 60 RS Ultimate Design pricing starts at CNY 11,999 (roughly Rs. 1,36,400) for the base model with 16GB of RAM and 512GB of storage, while the variant with 1TB of storage costs CNY 12,999 (roughly Rs. 1,47,800). The phone is available in Xuan Hei (Black) and Rui Hong (Red) for pre-order via the Huawei Vmall store.

On the other hand, the Huawei MatePad Pro 13.2 is available in three variants with 12GB of RAM and 256GB, 512GB, and 1TB of storage priced at CNY 5,199 (roughly Rs. 59,100), CNY 5,699 (roughly Rs. 65,600), CNY 6,699 (roughly Rs. 65,600). The tablet is also sold in a 16GB 1TB storage configuration priced at CNY 6,999 (roughly Rs. 80,500). It is sold in Crystal White, Green, and Obsidian Black colour options.

Huawei Mate 60 RS Ultimate Design specifications

The dual-SIM (Nano) Huawei Mate 60 RS Ultimate Design smartphone runs on Harmony OS 4 and sports a 6.82-inch full-HD (1,260 x 2,720 pixels) LTPO OLED display with curved edges and a refresh rate that ranges between 1Hz and 120Hz. It is powered by the same octa-core Kirin 9000s chip that powers the other smartphones in the Huawei Mate 60 series, paired with up to 12GB of RAM.

For photos and videos, the handset is equipped with a triple rear camera setup comprising a 48-megapixel primary camera with a variable aperture (f/1.4 to f/4.0), a 40-megapixel ultra-wide-angle camera with an f/2.2 aperture, and a 48-megapixel camera telephoto camera with 3.5x optical zoom and 100x digital zoom and support for macro photography. On the front, it has a 13-megapixel camera with an f/2.4 aperture.

You can purchase the Huawei Mate 60 RS Ultimate Design with up to 1TB of inbuilt storage. Connectivity options on the handset include 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.2, NFC, GPS, NavIC, and a USB Type-C port. It packs a 5,000mAh battery and supports 88W SuperCharge wired charging, 50W wireless charging, and 20W reverse wireless charging. It has an IP68 rating for dust and water resistance, measures 163.65 ×79 ×8.1mm and weighs 225g, according to the company.

Photo Credit: Huawei

Huawei MatePad Pro 13.2-inch tablet specifications

The newly announced Huawei MatePad Pro 13.2-inch tablet also runs on Harmony OS 4 and is equipped with a 13.2-inch 2.8K (1,920x2,880 pixels) OLED display with a 144Hz refresh rate and a 360Hz touch sampling rate. It also supports 1,440Hz high-frequency pulse-width modulation (PWM) dimming. It has the same Kirin 9000s chip as the Huawei Mate 60 series of smartphones along with up to 16GB of RAM.

It is equipped with a 13-megapixel primary rear camera with phase detection autofocus (PDAF) with an f/1.8 aperture and an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle camera with an f/2.2 aperture. On the front, the tablet sports a 16-megapixel camera with an f/2.2 aperture and a time of flight (ToF) sensor.

The tablet is sold in four variants with up to 1TB of inbuilt storage. For connectivity, it supports Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.2, GPS, and a USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-C port. The tablet packs a 10,100mAh battery with support for 88W SuperCharge wired charging, measures 196.1×289.1×5.5mm and weighs 580g.

