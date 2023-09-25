Technology News
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • Huawei Mate 60 RS Ultimate Design and Huawei MatePad Pro 13.2 Inch Tablet Launched: Price, Specifications

Huawei Mate 60 RS Ultimate Design and Huawei MatePad Pro 13.2-Inch Tablet Launched: Price, Specifications

Huawei Mate 60 RS Ultimate Design is available in Xuan Hei (Black) and Rui Hong (Red) colour options.

Written by David Delima | Updated: 25 September 2023 19:34 IST
Huawei Mate 60 RS Ultimate Design and Huawei MatePad Pro 13.2-Inch Tablet Launched: Price, Specifications

Photo Credit: Huawei

Huawei Mate 60 RS Ultimate Design pricing starts at CNY 11,999 (roughly Rs. 1,36,400)

Highlights
  • Huawei Mate 60 RS Ultimate Design sports a 6.82-inch LTPO OLED display
  • The Huawei MatePad Pro 13.2-inch tablet packs a 10,100mAh battery
  • The Huawei Mate 60 RS Ultimate Design is sold in two colour options
Advertisement

Huawei Mate 60 RS Ultimate Design was launched on Monday at the company's Fall launch event. The top-of-the-line flagship smartphone was unveiled weeks after the company launched two models in the Mate 60 series of smartphones. The company also unveiled the Huawei MatePad Pro 13.2 at the launch event in China. All three handsets in the Huawei Mate 60 series offer support for satellite connectivity. All the smartphones and the new tablet are powered by the company's controversial new Kirin 9000s chipset and are equipped with OLED displays.

Huawei Mate 60 RS Ultimate Design, MatePad Pro 13.2 price, availability

Huawei Mate 60 RS Ultimate Design pricing starts at CNY 11,999 (roughly Rs. 1,36,400) for the base model with 16GB of RAM and 512GB of storage, while the variant with 1TB of storage costs CNY 12,999 (roughly Rs. 1,47,800). The phone is available in Xuan Hei (Black) and Rui Hong (Red) for pre-order via the Huawei Vmall store.

On the other hand, the Huawei MatePad Pro 13.2 is available in three variants with 12GB of RAM and 256GB, 512GB, and 1TB of storage priced at CNY 5,199 (roughly Rs. 59,100), CNY 5,699 (roughly Rs. 65,600), CNY 6,699 (roughly Rs. 65,600). The tablet is also sold in a 16GB 1TB storage configuration priced at CNY 6,999 (roughly Rs. 80,500). It is sold in Crystal White, Green, and Obsidian Black colour options.

Huawei Mate 60 RS Ultimate Design specifications

The dual-SIM (Nano) Huawei Mate 60 RS Ultimate Design smartphone runs on Harmony OS 4 and sports a 6.82-inch full-HD (1,260 x 2,720 pixels) LTPO OLED display with curved edges and a refresh rate that ranges between 1Hz and 120Hz. It is powered by the same octa-core Kirin 9000s chip that powers the other smartphones in the Huawei Mate 60 series, paired with up to 12GB of RAM.

For photos and videos, the handset is equipped with a triple rear camera setup comprising a 48-megapixel primary camera with a variable aperture (f/1.4 to f/4.0), a 40-megapixel ultra-wide-angle camera with an f/2.2 aperture, and a 48-megapixel camera telephoto camera with 3.5x optical zoom and 100x digital zoom and support for macro photography. On the front, it has a 13-megapixel camera with an f/2.4 aperture.

You can purchase the Huawei Mate 60 RS Ultimate Design with up to 1TB of inbuilt storage. Connectivity options on the handset include 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.2, NFC, GPS, NavIC, and a USB Type-C port. It packs a 5,000mAh battery and supports 88W SuperCharge wired charging, 50W wireless charging, and 20W reverse wireless charging. It has an IP68 rating for dust and water resistance, measures 163.65 ×79 ×8.1mm and weighs 225g, according to the company. 

huawei matepad pro 13 2 huawei Huawei matepad pro 13 2 inch

Photo Credit: Huawei

 

Huawei MatePad Pro 13.2-inch tablet specifications

The newly announced Huawei MatePad Pro 13.2-inch tablet also runs on Harmony OS 4 and is equipped with a 13.2-inch 2.8K (1,920x2,880 pixels) OLED display with a 144Hz refresh rate and a 360Hz touch sampling rate. It also supports 1,440Hz high-frequency pulse-width modulation (PWM) dimming.  It has the same Kirin 9000s chip as the Huawei Mate 60 series of smartphones along with up to 16GB of RAM.

It is equipped with a 13-megapixel primary rear camera with phase detection autofocus (PDAF) with an f/1.8 aperture and an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle camera with an f/2.2 aperture. On the front, the tablet sports a 16-megapixel camera with an f/2.2 aperture and a time of flight (ToF) sensor.

The tablet is sold in four variants with up to 1TB of inbuilt storage. For connectivity, it supports Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.2, GPS, and a USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-C port. The tablet packs a 10,100mAh battery with support for 88W SuperCharge wired charging, measures 196.1×289.1×5.5mm and weighs 580g.

Is the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 the best foldable phone you can buy in India right now? We discuss the company's new clamshell-style foldable handset on the latest episode of Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Huawei Mate 60 RS Ultimate Design

Huawei Mate 60 RS Ultimate Design

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display 6.82-inch
Front Camera 13-megapixel
Rear Camera 48-megapixel + 40-megapixel + 48-megapixel
RAM 12GB
Storage 512GB
Battery Capacity 5000mAh
OS HarmonyOS 4
Resolution 2720x1260 pixels
Huawei MatePad Pro 13.2-Inch

Huawei MatePad Pro 13.2-Inch

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display 13.20-inch
Processor Kirin 9000s
Front Camera 16-megapixel + No
Resolution 1920x2880 pixels
RAM 12GB
OS HarmonyOS 4
Storage 256GB
Rear Camera 13-megapixel + 8-megapixel
Battery Capacity 10100mAh
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Huawei Mate 60 RS Ultimate Design, Huawei MatePad Pro 13 2 inch, Huawei Mate 60 RS Ultimate Design price, Huawei MatePad Pro 13 2 inch price, Huawei Mate 60 RS Ultimate Design specifications, Huawei MatePad Pro 13 2 inch specifications, Huawei
David Delima
David Delima
As a writer on technology with Gadgets 360, David Delima is interested in open-source technology, cybersecurity, consumer privacy, and loves to read and write about how the Internet works. David can be contacted via email at DavidD@ndtv.com, on Twitter at @DxDavey, and Mastodon at mstdn.social/@delima. More
iPhone 15 Pro Packs a Bigger Battery Than iPhone 14 Pro, Reveals Teardown
Web3 Firm Mixin Network Hacked, $200 Million Stolen in Centralised Exploit: All Details
Huawei Mate 60 RS Ultimate Design and Huawei MatePad Pro 13.2-Inch Tablet Launched: Price, Specifications
Comment
Share on Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Flipkart Teases Deals on These Mobiles Ahead of the Big Billion Days Sale
  2. Google Pixel 8, Pixel 8 Pro Full Sepecifications, Price Tipped Ahead of Launch
  3. Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2023 Said to Begin on This Date
  4. Vivo T2 Pro 5G With Dimensity 7200 SoC Debuts in India at This Price Tag
  5. iPhone 15 Pro Packs a Bigger Battery Than iPhone 14 Pro: See Details
  6. Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale 2023: Bank Offers Teased
  7. Here's How Much More You May Have to Pay Retailers for the iPhone 15 Pro
  8. Redmi Note 13 Series With 6.7-Inch AMOLED Displays Launched at These Prices
  9. Apple Probing Claims That iOS 17 Update Changed These Privacy Settings
  10. Samsung Galaxy S23 FE, Tab S9 FE, Buds FE Details Accidentally Leaked
#Latest Stories
  1. Telegram Adds New Features Including Reaction Stickers, Music in Stories, and More
  2. Web3 Firm Mixin Network Hacked, $200 Million Stolen in Centralised Exploit: All Details
  3. Vivo Y56 5G Now Available in 4GB RAM and 128GB Storage Variant in India: Details
  4. Huawei Mate 60 RS Ultimate Design and Huawei MatePad Pro 13.2-Inch Tablet Launched: Price, Specifications
  5. iPhone 15 Pro Packs a Bigger Battery Than iPhone 14 Pro, Reveals Teardown
  6. iOS 17 Modifies Privacy Settings on iPhones After Update? Apple Reportedly Investigating User Claims
  7. Google Pixel 8, Pixel 8 Pro Complete Specifications, Price Tipped Ahead of October 4 Launch
  8. iPhone 15 Pro, iPhone 15 Pro Max Being Sold at Premium of Up to Rs 20,000 Above Official Price: Report
  9. Samsung Galaxy A05s Spotted on Google Play Console; Design, Key Specifications Tipped
  10. Realme Teases Upcoming Smartphone With a Periscope Camera
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2023. All rights reserved.