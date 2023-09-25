Technology News

iPhone 15 Pro Packs a Bigger Battery Than iPhone 14 Pro, Reveals Teardown

Apple claims that the battery in iPhone 15 Pro offers up to a full day of use on a single charge.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by Ketan Pratap | Updated: 25 September 2023 18:22 IST
iPhone 15 Pro Packs a Bigger Battery Than iPhone 14 Pro, Reveals Teardown

Photo Credit: Apple

iPhone 15 Pro is offered in Black Titanium, Blue Titanium, Natural Titanium, and White Titanium colours

Highlights
  • iPhone 15 series was released on September 12
  • The lineup has a base, a plus, a pro and a pro max model
  • iPhone 14 Pro and 14 Pro Max have been discontinued
Advertisement

iPhone 15 series was unveiled on September 12, with sales of the models starting from September 22. The lineup includes four models - iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Plus, iPhone 15 Pro, and iPhone 15 Pro Max. The company claims that the Pro model offers up to a full day of use on a single charge. Even though Apple did not mention the battery capacity of the model, a teardown shows that it carries a larger battery than the preceding iPhone 14 Pro.

According to a video shared by the YouTube channel PBK Reviews, the iPhone 15 Pro carries a larger battery than the iPhone 14 Pro. As per regulatory listings, the battery of the iPhone 15 Pro is rated at 3,274mAh, while the preceding model had a battery rated at 3200mAh. Despite the difference, Apple claims that the newer model offers a battery life of up to 23 hours, the same as the older one. It is, therefore, speculated that the added capacity is used in some heavy internal functioning.

iPhone 15 Pro sports a 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR OLED display with a peak brightness of 2,000 nits. It is powered by a 3nm chipset A17 Pro SoC. It also features a 48-megapixel sensor with a wide-angle lens, a 12-megapixel sensor with an ultra-wide-angle lens, a 12-megapixel 3x telephoto camera at the back and a 12-megapixel TrueDepth camera sensor in the front. The phone arrives with an IP68 rating for dust and water resistance. 

Offered in Black Titanium, Blue Titanium, Natural Titanium, and White Titanium colour options, the 128GB variant of the iPhone 15 Pro is priced at Rs. 1,34,900, while the 256GB and 512GB variants are listed at Rs. 1,44,900 and Rs. 1,64,900, respectively. The top-of-the-line 1TB model is priced at Rs. 1,84,900.

Notably, the iPhone 14 Pro has been discontinued in India. It was introduced at an initial price of Rs. 1,29,900 for the 128GB variant after its 2022 launch.

Is the Xiaomi Pad 6 the best Android tablet you can buy under Rs. 30,000 in India? We discuss the company's latest mid-range tablet on the latest episode of Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
iPhone 14 Pro

iPhone 14 Pro

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Superb display with always-on mode
  • Excellent overall performance
  • Good battery life
  • All cameras take high-quality stills and video
  • Regular iOS updates for many years
  • Bad
  • Extremely expensive
  • Relatively slow charging and transfer speed
  • Gets warm under heavy workloads
  • Limited customisation for Dynamic Island
Read detailed Apple iPhone 14 Pro review
Display 6.10-inch
Processor Apple A16 Bionic
Front Camera 12-megapixel
Rear Camera 48-megapixel + 12-megapixel + 12-megapixel
RAM 6GB
Storage 128GB, 256GB, 512GB, 1TB
OS iOS 16
Resolution 1179x2556 pixels
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: iPhone 15 Pro, iPhone 14 Pro, iPhone 15, iPhone 14, iPhone, Apple
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
iOS 17 Modifies Privacy Settings on iPhones After Update? Apple Reportedly Investigating User Claims

Related Stories

iPhone 15 Pro Packs a Bigger Battery Than iPhone 14 Pro, Reveals Teardown
Comment
Share on Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Google Pixel 8, Pixel 8 Pro Full Sepecifications, Price Tipped Ahead of Launch
  2. Flipkart Teases Deals on These Mobiles Ahead of the Big Billion Days Sale
  3. Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2023 Said to Begin on This Date
  4. Here's How Much More You May Have to Pay Retailers for the iPhone 15 Pro
  5. Samsung Galaxy S23 FE, Tab S9 FE, Buds FE Details Accidentally Leaked
  6. Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale 2023: Bank Offers Teased
  7. Vivo T2 Pro 5G With Dimensity 7200 SoC Debuts in India at This Price Tag
  8. Realme Teases Upcoming Smartphone With a Periscope Camera
  9. Redmi Note 13 Series With 6.7-Inch AMOLED Displays Launched at These Prices
  10. Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale Page Goes Live; Bank Offers Revealed
#Latest Stories
  1. iPhone 15 Pro Packs a Bigger Battery Than iPhone 14 Pro, Reveals Teardown
  2. iOS 17 Modifies Privacy Settings on iPhones After Update? Apple Reportedly Investigating User Claims
  3. Google Pixel 8, Pixel 8 Pro Complete Specifications, Price Tipped Ahead of October 4 Launch
  4. iPhone 15 Pro, iPhone 15 Pro Max Being Sold at Premium of Up to Rs 20,000 Above Official Price: Report
  5. Samsung Galaxy A05s Spotted on Google Play Console; Design, Key Specifications Tipped
  6. Realme Teases Upcoming Smartphone With a Periscope Camera
  7. Crypto-Related Street Art Gaining Popularity in Europe, Aiming to Stir Awareness
  8. Bitcoin Price at $26,200 Trades in Losses, Most Altcoins Reflect Dips on Crypto Chart
  9. Samsung Galaxy S23 FE, Tab S9 FE, and Buds FE Launch Details Accidentally Leaked
  10. Amazon Great Indian Festival 2023 Sale Page Goes Live; Bank Offers Revealed
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2023. All rights reserved.