iPhone 15 series was unveiled on September 12, with sales of the models starting from September 22. The lineup includes four models - iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Plus, iPhone 15 Pro, and iPhone 15 Pro Max. The company claims that the Pro model offers up to a full day of use on a single charge. Even though Apple did not mention the battery capacity of the model, a teardown shows that it carries a larger battery than the preceding iPhone 14 Pro.

According to a video shared by the YouTube channel PBK Reviews, the iPhone 15 Pro carries a larger battery than the iPhone 14 Pro. As per regulatory listings, the battery of the iPhone 15 Pro is rated at 3,274mAh, while the preceding model had a battery rated at 3200mAh. Despite the difference, Apple claims that the newer model offers a battery life of up to 23 hours, the same as the older one. It is, therefore, speculated that the added capacity is used in some heavy internal functioning.

iPhone 15 Pro sports a 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR OLED display with a peak brightness of 2,000 nits. It is powered by a 3nm chipset A17 Pro SoC. It also features a 48-megapixel sensor with a wide-angle lens, a 12-megapixel sensor with an ultra-wide-angle lens, a 12-megapixel 3x telephoto camera at the back and a 12-megapixel TrueDepth camera sensor in the front. The phone arrives with an IP68 rating for dust and water resistance.

Offered in Black Titanium, Blue Titanium, Natural Titanium, and White Titanium colour options, the 128GB variant of the iPhone 15 Pro is priced at Rs. 1,34,900, while the 256GB and 512GB variants are listed at Rs. 1,44,900 and Rs. 1,64,900, respectively. The top-of-the-line 1TB model is priced at Rs. 1,84,900.

Notably, the iPhone 14 Pro has been discontinued in India. It was introduced at an initial price of Rs. 1,29,900 for the 128GB variant after its 2022 launch.

