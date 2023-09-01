Technology News
Huawei Mate 60 With 6.69-Inch LTPO OLED Display, Satellite Messaging Launched: Price, Specifications

Huawei Mate 60 comes in 256GB, 512GB and 1TB onboard storage options.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 1 September 2023 11:44 IST
Huawei Mate 60 With 6.69-Inch LTPO OLED Display, Satellite Messaging Launched: Price, Specifications

Photo Credit: Huawei

Huawei Mate 60 features an in-display fingerprint scanner for authentication

Highlights
  • Huawei Mate 60 runs on Harmony OS 4
  • It has a 4,750Ah battery
  • Huawei Mate 60 flaunts a triple rear camera setup

Huawei Mate 60 was launched in China on Thursday (August 31). The new handset comes as a successor to the Huawei Mate 50, that debuted in September last year, and is offered in four different colour options. Huawei offers a 6.69-inch LTPO OLED screen with up to 120Hz adaptive refresh rate on the Huawei Mate 60. The display comes with Kunlun glass protection as well. The Huawei Mate 60 supports satellite messaging in China and has a water-resistant IP68 build. The handset is backed by a 4,750mAh battery with support for 66W fast charging.

Huawei Mate 60 price

The 12GB RAM + 256GB storage variant of Huawei Mate 60 is priced at CNY 5,999 (roughly Rs. 68,500). Price details of the 12GB RAM + 512GB and 12GB RAM + 1TB storage models haven't been revealed at this moment. The handset is currently listed on the company website in South Waxy Purple, White Sand Silver, Yachuan Green, and Yachuan Black (translated from Chinese) colour options.

Meanwhile, the Huawei Mate 60 Pro was launched earlier this week with a price tag of CNY 6,999 (roughly Rs. 79,400) for the 12GB RAM + 512GB storage model.

Huawei Mate 60 specifications

The dual-SIM (Nano) Huawei Mate 60 runs on Harmony OS 4 and features a 6.69-inch LTPO OLED (1,216x2,688 pixels) display with up to 120Hz adaptive refresh rate, 300Hz touch sampling rate, and 1440Hz PWM dimming. The screen has Kunlun glass protection as well. Unfortunately, Huawei didn't reveal the chipset the new handset is using. It packs 12GB of RAM.

For photos and videos, the Huawei Mate 60 flaunts a triple rear camera setup that includes a 50-megapixel primary sensor with an f/1.4 lens and OIS (optical image stabilisation) support, a 12-megapixel ultra-wide-angle sensor with f/2.2 lens, and a 12-megapixel periscope telephoto shooter with f/3.4 aperture and OIS support. For selfies and video chats, there is a single 8-megapixel sensor on the front with an f/2.4 lens.

Huawei Mate 60 comes in 256GB, 512GB, and 1TB onboard storage options. The handset offers a new two-way Beidou satellite messaging functionality that allows users to send and receive messages through satellite.

Other connectivity options on the Huawei Mate 60 include Wi-Fi 802.11a/b/g/n/ac/ax, Bluetooth 5.2, GPS, NFC, and a USB Type-C port for charging. Sensors onboard include a gravity sensor, Infrared (IR) sensor, hall sensor, gyroscope, compass, ambient light sensor, colour temperature sensor and proximity sensor. There is also an in-display fingerprint scanner for authentication.

Huawei has packed a 4,750Ah battery in the Huawei Mate 60 that supports 66W fast charging, 50W wireless fast charging, and reverse wireless charging. It is IP68 rated for water resistance. It measures 161.4x76x7.95mm and weighs around 209 grams.

Is the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 the best foldable phone you can buy in India right now? We discuss the company's new clamshell-style foldable handset on the latest episode of Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Display 6.69-inch
Front Camera 8-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 12-megapixel + 12-megapixel
RAM 12GB
Storage 256GB
Battery Capacity 4750mAh
OS HarmonyOS Harmony OS 4
Resolution 1216x2688 pixels
