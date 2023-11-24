Technology News
Huawei MatePad Pro 11 2024 to Launch on November 28; Said to Offer Two-Way Satellite Connectivity

The 2024 model of the Huawei MatePad Pro 11 may come with an in-house Kirin SoC.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 24 November 2023 16:03 IST
Photo Credit: Weibo/ Huawei

Huawei MatePad Pro 11 2024 seen with a similar design as the preceding models

Highlights
  • Huawei MatePad Pro 11 2024 may sport a 120Hz OLED display
  • More details about the tablet will be revealed during the launch
  • The Huawei MatePad Pro 13.2 debuted in September this year
Huawei MatePad Pro 11 2024 will be launching soon. The 2024 model of the 11-inch tablet by the Chinese OEM is expected to offer refreshed and upgraded features as compared to the preceding models. The launch date of the MatePad Pro 11 2024 was announced by Huawei. The poster also teases the design of the upcoming tablet, which seems to retain the design language of the earlier tablets in the series. The tablet is also said to arrive with Beidou connectivity.

In a Weibo post, Huawei confirmed that the MatePad Pro 11-inch 2024 tablet will be unveiled in China on November 28 at 2:30pm local time (12pm IST). It is seen with a similar design to that of the earlier models and has a circular camera module placed on the top left corner of the back panel. The brand name appears to be etched horizontally on the rear panel.

A Gizmochina report claims that the Huawei MatePad Pro 11 2024 model will come with China's Beidou satellite communication system connectivity support. The feature will allow users to send messages and share their locations in places with no network coverage. The report states that Huawei's satellite communication system uses high-orbit satellites located up to 36,000 kilometres away, without any additional antennas. It is instead said to rely on high-gain algorithms and other “innovative communication protocols.”

As the name suggests, the Huawei MatePad Pro 11 2024 tablet will feature an 11-inch screen. A GaGadget report suggests that the tablet will likely feature an OLED display with a refresh rate of 120 Hz. It may also be powered by an in-house Kirin 5G SoC and pack a 9,000mAh battery with fast charging support.

Huawei introduced the MatePad Pro 13.2-inch tablet in China in September this year. It is priced at CNY 5,199 (roughly Rs. 59,100) for the 12GB + 256GB storage option and is offered in Crystal White, Green, and Obsidian Black colour options. The tablet is powered by an octa-core Kirin 9000s chipset and packs a 5,000mAh battery with 88W SuperCharge, 50W wireless, and 20W reverse wireless charging support.

The Huawei MatePad Pro 13.2-inch sports a 13.2-inch 2.8K (1,920 x 2,880 pixels) OLED display with a refresh rate of 144Hz refresh rate and a touch sampling rate of 360Hz touch sampling rate. It runs Harmony OS 4 out-of-the-box and comes with a 13-megapixel primary rear camera with phase detection autofocus (PDAF) and an 8-megapixel sensor with an ultra-wide-angle lens. For selfies, the tablet is equipped with a 16-megapixel sensor.

Huawei MatePad Pro 13.2-Inch

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display 13.20-inch
Processor Kirin 9000s
Front Camera 16-megapixel + No
Resolution 1920x2880 pixels
RAM 12GB
OS HarmonyOS 4
Storage 256GB
Rear Camera 13-megapixel + 8-megapixel
Battery Capacity 10100mAh
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Samsung Galaxy A05, Samsung Galaxy A05 price in India, Samsung Galaxy A05 specifications, Samsung Galaxy A05 launch, Samsung
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
Vivo X100s With Flat Display Could Launch Alongside Vivo X100 Pro+ Next Year: Report

