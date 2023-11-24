Huawei MatePad Pro 11 2024 will be launching soon. The 2024 model of the 11-inch tablet by the Chinese OEM is expected to offer refreshed and upgraded features as compared to the preceding models. The launch date of the MatePad Pro 11 2024 was announced by Huawei. The poster also teases the design of the upcoming tablet, which seems to retain the design language of the earlier tablets in the series. The tablet is also said to arrive with Beidou connectivity.

In a Weibo post, Huawei confirmed that the MatePad Pro 11-inch 2024 tablet will be unveiled in China on November 28 at 2:30pm local time (12pm IST). It is seen with a similar design to that of the earlier models and has a circular camera module placed on the top left corner of the back panel. The brand name appears to be etched horizontally on the rear panel.

A Gizmochina report claims that the Huawei MatePad Pro 11 2024 model will come with China's Beidou satellite communication system connectivity support. The feature will allow users to send messages and share their locations in places with no network coverage. The report states that Huawei's satellite communication system uses high-orbit satellites located up to 36,000 kilometres away, without any additional antennas. It is instead said to rely on high-gain algorithms and other “innovative communication protocols.”

As the name suggests, the Huawei MatePad Pro 11 2024 tablet will feature an 11-inch screen. A GaGadget report suggests that the tablet will likely feature an OLED display with a refresh rate of 120 Hz. It may also be powered by an in-house Kirin 5G SoC and pack a 9,000mAh battery with fast charging support.

Huawei introduced the MatePad Pro 13.2-inch tablet in China in September this year. It is priced at CNY 5,199 (roughly Rs. 59,100) for the 12GB + 256GB storage option and is offered in Crystal White, Green, and Obsidian Black colour options. The tablet is powered by an octa-core Kirin 9000s chipset and packs a 5,000mAh battery with 88W SuperCharge, 50W wireless, and 20W reverse wireless charging support.

The Huawei MatePad Pro 13.2-inch sports a 13.2-inch 2.8K (1,920 x 2,880 pixels) OLED display with a refresh rate of 144Hz refresh rate and a touch sampling rate of 360Hz touch sampling rate. It runs Harmony OS 4 out-of-the-box and comes with a 13-megapixel primary rear camera with phase detection autofocus (PDAF) and an 8-megapixel sensor with an ultra-wide-angle lens. For selfies, the tablet is equipped with a 16-megapixel sensor.

