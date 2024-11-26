Technology News
English Edition
Huawei Previews Gesture-Controlled File Transfer Feature; to Debut With Huawei Mate 70 Series, Mate X6

The feature is activated with a palm-to-fist “grab” gesture on Huawei devices.

Written by Shaurya Tomer, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 26 November 2024 14:24 IST
Huawei Previews Gesture-Controlled File Transfer Feature; to Debut With Huawei Mate 70 Series, Mate X6

Photo Credit: Weibo/Huawei

Users can share files between Huawei devices using gestures without touching them

Highlights
  • Huawei's new file transfer feature is powered by HarmonyOS Next
  • Users can grab and drop files between Huawei devices
  • It will debut with the Huawei Mate 70 series and Mate X6
Huawei Mate 70 series and Mate X6 smartphones are scheduled to launch in China on November 26. Ahead of their anticipated debut, the Chinese smartphone maker has previewed a new feature arriving with the handsets on social media which aims to make transferring files between devices a more efficient experience by leveraging gesture controls, eliminating the need to even touch the smartphone. This development builds upon the various teasers of both smartphones shared by Huawei in recent weeks.

Gesture-Controlled File Transfer on Huawei Smartphones

In a post on the Chinese social media platform Weibo, Huawei posted a short video clip boasting the file transfer capabilities of the upcoming Huawei Mate 70 series and Mate X6 — both powered by the company's HarmonyOS Next operating system (OS). The video, featuring Richard Yu, CEO of Huawei Consumer Business Group, showcases the ability to share files between devices using gestures without touching them.

It is activated with a palm-to-fist “grab” gesture and is completed when the reverse action is carried out moving to another device.

Similar functionality is also present on Apple devices but it requires users to physically touch the screen to grab the object and then complete the drop action on another device. It is unclear if Huawei's new feature would require users to have the same account on both devices they wish to transfer files between.

Huawei Mate 70 Series Specifications (Expected)

As per previous reports, the Huawei Mate 70 series may be powered by a Kirin 9100 chipset, paired with up to 16GB of RAM and 1TB of onboard storage. It will run on HarmonyOS — the company's latest operating system (OS) launched in China last month which has been developed independently of Android.

The base Huawei Mate 70 is tipped to sport a quad camera setup comprising a 50-megapixel primary camera, a 12-megapixel periscope telephoto sensor, a 40-megapixel ultra-wide-angle lens, and a 16-megapixel infrared sensor. It may come with 66W fast charging support.

On the other hand, the Pro and Pro+ models are speculated to be equipped with a 50-megapixel primary sensor, a 50-megapixel periscope telephoto lens, a 40-megapixel wide-angle sensor, and a 16-megapixel infrared lens. Both smartphones may feature 100W fast charging support.

Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer
Huawei Previews Gesture-Controlled File Transfer Feature; to Debut With Huawei Mate 70 Series, Mate X6
