Technology News
English Edition
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • Samsung Galaxy A56 CAD Renders Leaked, Suggests Triple Rear Cameras, Hole Punch Display Design

Samsung Galaxy A56 CAD Renders Leaked, Suggests Triple Rear Cameras, Hole Punch Display Design

Samsung Galaxy A56 appears to have a flat frame with thin asymmetrical bezels.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 26 November 2024 12:11 IST
Samsung Galaxy A56 CAD Renders Leaked, Suggests Triple Rear Cameras, Hole Punch Display Design

Photo Credit: Android Headlines/ @OnLeaks

Samsung is expected to unveil the Galaxy A56 5G in March or April next year

Highlights
  • Display of the Galaxy A56 houses a hole punch cutout
  • The upcoming handset is expected to be powered by Exynos 1580 chipset
  • Galaxy A56 previously spotted on several benchmarking sites
Advertisement

Samsung Galaxy A56 is anticipated to be unveiled soon, but no definitive launch date or pricing details are available as of now. As we wait for the formal announcement, the first possible renders of the Galaxy A series phone has popped up on the Web, suggesting some design changes. The handset is seen with flat sides, thin bezels, and a triple rear camera setup. The front of the Galaxy A56 appears to house a hole punch cutout for the selfie camera. The upcoming handset is expected to be powered by a Exynos 1580 chipset.

Samsung Galaxy A56 Leaked Renders Show New Camera Island

Tipster @OnLeaks, in collaboration with AndroidHeadlines, posted alleged CAD (computer-aided design) images of the Galaxy A56, shedding light on the smartphone's design. The images suggest a device with a flat frame and a hole punch cutout. The power and volume rocker buttons are arranged on the right side of the phone, while the SIM card tray is located at the bottom. The bezels are thin, and the bottom bezel is thicker than the rest.

Like the Galaxy A55 5G, the upcoming Galaxy A56 appears to have a triple rear camera setup, but the camera module is different. Instead of individual mini islands for each camera, all three sensors are placed on a black oval-shaped island. An LED flash is arranged next to the camera island.

The Galaxy A56 was previously spotted on several benchmarking sites including Geekbench, 3C, and IMEI. These listings hinted that it could ship with the Exynos 1580 chipset, Android 15 operating system, 8GB RAM and 45W wired fast charging support. It is tipped to feature a triple rear camera unit, including a 50-megapixel primary sensor, a 12-megapixel ultra wide-angle camera, and a 5-megapixel macro shooter. It could house a 12-megapixel selfie camera.

Samsung is expected to unveil the Galaxy A56 5G in March or April next year. It is expected to be priced between EUR 450 (roughly Rs. 40,900) and EUR 500 (roughly Rs. 45,500).

Samsung Galaxy A55 5G

Samsung Galaxy A55 5G

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Modern design
  • Good display
  • Feature-packed software
  • Fantastic battery life
  • Good primary camera
  • Bad
  • Underwhelming ultra-wide angle camera
  • CPU performance lags behind the competition
  • Opts you in to Glance with every update
  • Software updates add unsolicited apps
  • Very pricey
Read detailed Samsung Galaxy A55 5G review
Display 6.60-inch
Front Camera 32-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 12-megapixel + 5-megapixel
RAM 8GB, 12GB
Storage 128GB, 256GB
Battery Capacity 5000mAh
OS Android 14
Resolution 2340x1080 pixels
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Samsung Galaxy A56, Samsung Galaxy A56 Specifications, Samsung Galaxy A55, Samsung
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
Meet the OPPO Find X8 Series: A Flagship Device That Will Take Your Smartphone Experience to the Next Level
Realme's Sky Li Talks About GT 7 Pro, Rising Smartphone Premiumisation Trend, AI, and 2025

Related Stories

Samsung Galaxy A56 CAD Renders Leaked, Suggests Triple Rear Cameras, Hole Punch Display Design
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra Design Revealed in New Hands-on Video
  2. Realme GT 7 Pro With Snapdragon 8 Elite SoC Debuts in India: See Price
  3. OnePlus Ace 5 Series Officially Confirmed to Launch Soon
  4. Oppo Reno 13 Series With Dimensity 8350 Chipset Goes Official
  5. Oppo Pad 3 With MediaTek Dimensity 8350 SoC, 9,520mAh Battery Launched
  6. Huawei Demos New File Transfer Gesture Set to Debut on Its Upcoming Phones
  7. iPhone 17 Pro May Have Aluminium Frame; iPhone 17 Air Could Ditch pSIMs
  8. Oppo Enco R3 Pro With Up to 44 Hours of Total Battery Life Launched
  9. iQOO Neo 10 Series Key Specifications Confirmed; Design Showcased
  10. Scientists Test Mobile Tower-Based GPS Signals for Pilots in Emergency
#Latest Stories
  1. Scientists Test Mobile Tower-Based GPS Signals That Could Help Pilots in Emergency Situations
  2. Samsung Foldable Gaming Console Design Revealed in Patent Document: How it Works
  3. Hong Kong’s Largest Digital Bank ZA Now Offers Direct Crypto Trading Services for Retail Users
  4. OnePlus Ace 5 Series Confirmed to Launch Soon, Teased to Offer Performance Improvements
  5. Windows 11, Version 24H2, Update Causing Issues With Some Ubisoft Games, Microsoft Confirms
  6. Oppo Enco R3 Pro With 12.4mm Drivers, Up to 44 Hours of Total Battery Life Launched: Price, Specifications
  7. Nvidia Debuts Fugatto AI Model That Can Generate Music, Voices and Sound Effects
  8. Huawei Previews Gesture-Controlled File Transfer Feature; to Debut With Huawei Mate 70 Series, Mate X6
  9. Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra's Alleged Hands-on Video Showcases Tweaked Design With Rounded Corners
  10. Zoom Changes Name to Emphasise AI Offerings, Gives Sales Forecast
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2024. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »