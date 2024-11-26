Samsung Galaxy A56 is anticipated to be unveiled soon, but no definitive launch date or pricing details are available as of now. As we wait for the formal announcement, the first possible renders of the Galaxy A series phone has popped up on the Web, suggesting some design changes. The handset is seen with flat sides, thin bezels, and a triple rear camera setup. The front of the Galaxy A56 appears to house a hole punch cutout for the selfie camera. The upcoming handset is expected to be powered by a Exynos 1580 chipset.

Samsung Galaxy A56 Leaked Renders Show New Camera Island

Tipster @OnLeaks, in collaboration with AndroidHeadlines, posted alleged CAD (computer-aided design) images of the Galaxy A56, shedding light on the smartphone's design. The images suggest a device with a flat frame and a hole punch cutout. The power and volume rocker buttons are arranged on the right side of the phone, while the SIM card tray is located at the bottom. The bezels are thin, and the bottom bezel is thicker than the rest.

Like the Galaxy A55 5G, the upcoming Galaxy A56 appears to have a triple rear camera setup, but the camera module is different. Instead of individual mini islands for each camera, all three sensors are placed on a black oval-shaped island. An LED flash is arranged next to the camera island.

The Galaxy A56 was previously spotted on several benchmarking sites including Geekbench, 3C, and IMEI. These listings hinted that it could ship with the Exynos 1580 chipset, Android 15 operating system, 8GB RAM and 45W wired fast charging support. It is tipped to feature a triple rear camera unit, including a 50-megapixel primary sensor, a 12-megapixel ultra wide-angle camera, and a 5-megapixel macro shooter. It could house a 12-megapixel selfie camera.

Samsung is expected to unveil the Galaxy A56 5G in March or April next year. It is expected to be priced between EUR 450 (roughly Rs. 40,900) and EUR 500 (roughly Rs. 45,500).