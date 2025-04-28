Huawei is set to host an “Innovative product launch” event on May 15 in Berlin. The Chinese tech brand is teased to unveil its new smartwatch range, presumably Watch 5 and Watch Fit 4, during the launch event. Just weeks ahead of the formal reveal, the Huawei Watch 5 and Watch Fit 4 series have allegedly appeared on a retailer website, revealing their design, price details and specifications. The Huawei Watch 5 is expected to be available in two sizes.

Huawei Watch 5, Watch Fit 4 Series Design (Expected)

The unannounced Huawei Watch 5 was spotted by Suomimobiili on Lithuanian retailer Bigbox. The publication snagged several images (before the listings were taken down) that show the device bearing a resemblance to other Huawei smartwatches. The Watch 5 model can be seen sporting a circular display with a digital crown. It is said to be available in 42mm and 46mm sizes, with steel and silicone strap options.

The smaller wearable is allegedly listed in aurora green, moon white, stellar beige, and dawnlight colourways, while the 46mm size variant is said to be offered in midnight black, jupiter brown, twilight purple, and space silver shades.

The alleged renders suggest that the Huawei Watch 5 will feature some health tracking features, including a SpO2 (blood oxygen saturation) and heart rate monitoring. It has a step counter and a calorie tracker. It is said to feature an AMOLED display with a resolution of 466×466 pixels. The smartwatch could boast an IP68 rating and a durable display protected by sapphire glass.

The report also includes alleged renders and specifications of Huawei Watch Fit 4 and Fit 4 Pro. They are said to have 1.82-inch AMOLED displays. The Pro is said to feature the TruSense health monitoring system, while the regular will pack the old sensors.

The Huawei Watch Fit 4 Pro is shown with square-shaped dials and interchangeable bands. It is shown in black, blue, and green shades, while the regular Huawei Watch Fit 4 is listed in black, grey, purple and white shades.

Huawei Watch 5, Watch Fit 4 Price (Expected)

The Huawei Watch 5 price reportedly starts at EUR 449 (roughly Rs. 43,000) and goes up to EUR 649 (roughly Rs. 62,000). The Huawei Watch Fit 4 is said to be priced at EUR 219 (roughly Rs. 21,000). The Huawei Watch Fit 4 Pro is said to be priced at EUR 299 (roughly Rs. 28,000).