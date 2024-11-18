Huawei Mate 70 series is all set to hit the Chinese market next week. Huawei, via its official Weibo handle, has confirmed the arrival of the new Mate 70 series smartphones. The company has started accepting pre-reservations for the handsets. Huawei is yet to confirm the models in the new lineup, but the pre-order listing suggests that the series will include three models — Huawei Mate 70, Mate 70 Pro, and Mate 70 Pro+. All three models will pack up to 16GB RAM and 1TB storage. Additionally, a tipster has leaked the key specifications of the trio and Mate 70 RS Ultimate Edition.

Huawei Mate 70 Series Is Coming Soon

The Huawei Mate 70 series will be introduced at a launch event in China on November 26 at 2.30pm local time (12:00pm IST). Huawei has shared a poster on the Chinese microblogging platform, revealing the design and rear camera module of a Huawei Mate 70 series phone, presumably the Mate 70 Pro. It has a circular camera module housing three sensors and an LED flash. One of the cameras appears to have a periscope lens.

Through Vmall, Huawei has started accepting pre-reservations for the Huawei Mate 70, Mate 70 Pro, and Mate 70 Pro+. The vanilla model and Mate 70 Pro are listed in Hyacinth Purple, Snow White, Spruce Green and Obsidian Black (translated from Chinese) colours. They will be available in 256GB, 512GB, and 1TB storage configurations with 12GB RAM as standard.

The Huawei Mate 70 Pro+ is listed in Feather White, Flying Blue, Gold and Silver Brocade, and Ink Black shades. It is confirmed to be available in 16GB+512GB and 16GB+1TB RAM and storage configurations.

Additionally, a Chinese tipster has suggested the camera and charging details of the Mate 70, Mate 70 Pro, Mate 70 Pro+, and the Mate 70 RS Ultimate edition on Weibo. As per the leak, all phones except the vanilla model feature ToF face unlock and a side-mounted fingerprint sensor. All models are said to carry 13-megapixel front cameras.

The Huawei Mate 70 is tipped to feature a quad camera setup comprising a 50-megapixel main sensor, a 12-megapixel periscope telephoto lens, a 40-megapixel ultrawide sensor, and a 16-megapixel infrared lens. It could offer 66W fast charging support

The Mate 70 Pro and Mate 70 Pro+ are tipped to support 100W fast charging Their camera setup is said to include a 50-megapixel main sensor, a 50-megapixel periscope telephoto lens, a 40-megapixel wide-angle sensor, and a 16-megapixel infrared lens.

The Huawei Mate 70 RS Ultimate could get a 50-megapixel main sensor, a 50-megapixel periscope telephoto lens, a 40-megapixel wide-angle sensor, and a 16-megapixel infrared lens at the rear. It is likely to support 100W fast charging.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.