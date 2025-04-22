Huawei Enjoy 80 was launched in China on Tuesday with a 6,620mAh battery that can be charged at 40W with the included power adapter. It features a 50-megapixel main camera and an 8-megapixel selfie camera. The phone runs on HarmonyOS 4.0 out-of-the-box and is equipped with up to 512GB of inbuilt storage, paired with 8GB of RAM. The newly unveiled Enjoy 80 handset features a dedicated Enjoy X button, like its predecessor — the Huawei Enjoy 70 — which was launched in China in December 2023.

Huawei Enjoy 80 Price, Availability

Huawei Enjoy 80 price is set at CNY 1,199 (roughly Rs. 14,000) for the base 8GB + 128GB model, while the 256GB and 512GB storage configurations are priced at CNY 1,399 (roughly Rs. 16,300) and CNY 1,699 (roughly Rs. 19,800), respectively. The phone is available to purchase in Azure Blue, Field Green, Gold Black and Sky White (translated from Chinese) colourways via the Huawei China e-store.

Huawei Enjoy 80 Features, Specifications

The Huawei Enjoy 80 sports a 6.67-inch HD+ (720×1,604 pixels) LCD screen with up to 90Hz refresh rate, up to 1,000nits peak brightness, and 264ppi pixel density. The company has not revealed what chipset powers the device. The phone is equipped with 8GB of RAM and up to 512GB of onboard storage. It runs on HarmonyOS 4.0.

For optics, the Huawei Enjoy 80 is equipped with a single 50-megapixel rear camera sensor with an f/1.8 aperture, alongside an LED flash unit and an 8-megapixel front camera sensor with an f/2.0 aperture for selfies and video calls. The handset has an IP64 rating for dust and splash resistance.

The Huawei Enjoy 80 packs a 6,620mAh battery with 40W Huawei SuperCharge support. For authentication, it carries a side-mounted fingerprint sensor. The handset has the Enjoy X Key for quick access, which is placed on the left edge. Connectivity options include 4G, Bluetooth 5.1, Wi-Fi 5, a 3.5mm headphone jack and a USB Type-C port. It also has an IR blaster that can be used to control household appliances.

The black, blue and gold variants of the Huawei Enjoy 80 measure 166.05 × 76.58 × 8.25mm in size and weigh 203g, while the green variant with a faux leather back panel has an 8.33mm profile and weighs 206g.