Huawei Watch Fit 3 has been launched in India. The smartwatch comes with a 1.82-inch rectangular display, a 5 ATM water-resistant rating, and Bluetooth calling support. It is claimed to last for up to 10 days on a single charge and is equipped with a functional crown. The smart wearable is compatible with both Android and iOS platforms. Users can control music playback and the camera shutter directly from the Watch Fit 3 on compatible phones. It is equipped with several health and wellness features as well.

Huawei Watch Fit 3 Price in India

Huawei Watch Fit 3 price in India starts at Rs. 14,999 and is available in Green, Midnight Black, Moon White, and Nebula Pink colour options with fluoroelastomer straps, according to the Flipkart listing. Meanwhile, a Space Grey variant with a grey nylon strap is listed at Rs. 15,999.

Currently, all versions of the Huawei Watch Fit 3 are available on Amazon at a discounted price of Rs. 10,999. This could be a limited-period offer.

Huawei Watch Fit 3 Features

The Huawei Watch Fit 3 sports a 1.82-inch rectangular AMOLED display with a 60Hz refresh rate, a 77.4 percent screen-to-body ratio, a 480x408 pixels resolution, 347ppi pixel density, up to 1,500 nits peak brightness level, and Always-On Display support.

Huawei's Watch Fit 3 is equipped with heart rate, SpO2 level and breathing rate monitors as well as menstrual cycle and sleep trackers. The PPG sensor helps monitor users' potential A-fib (Atrial fibrillation) and premature beat risks The smartwatch helps monitor calorie intake and offers nutritional analysis. It also offers sedentary alerts that urge users to move about after long periods of staying idle. It has an inbuilt GPS and several preset workout modes.

The Huawei Watch Fit 3 carries a 400mAh battery and is claimed to offer a maximum battery life of up to 10 days on a single charge. However, with typical usage, it is said to last for up to seven days or up to four days with Always-On Display enabled.

The company confirmed that the Huawei Watch Fit 3 supports Bluetooth calling and allows users to control music playback and the camera shutter of the paired handset. The smartwatch comes with a 5 ATM rating for water resistance. The Watch Fit 3 carries a functional, rotating crown and another function button, placed below the crown on the right edge. The watch measures 9.9mm in thickness and weighs 26g.

