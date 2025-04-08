Technology News
English Edition

Huawei Watch Fit 3 With 1.82-Inch AMOLED Display, Up to 10 Days Battery Life Launched in India

Huawei Watch Fit 3 comes with a 5 ATM water resistance rating.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 8 April 2025 11:22 IST
Huawei Watch Fit 3 With 1.82-Inch AMOLED Display, Up to 10 Days Battery Life Launched in India

Photo Credit: Huawei

Huawei Watch Fit 3 is equipped with a rotating, functional crown

Highlights
  • Huawei Watch Fit 3 screen supports up to 1,500nits peak brightness
  • The smartwatch carries a PPG sensor that helps monitor potential A-Fib
  • The Huawei Watch Fit 3 packs a 400mAh battery
Advertisement

Huawei Watch Fit 3 has been launched in India. The smartwatch comes with a 1.82-inch rectangular display, a 5 ATM water-resistant rating, and Bluetooth calling support. It is claimed to last for up to 10 days on a single charge and is equipped with a functional crown. The smart wearable is compatible with both Android and iOS platforms. Users can control music playback and the camera shutter directly from the Watch Fit 3 on compatible phones. It is equipped with several health and wellness features as well.

Huawei Watch Fit 3 Price in India

Huawei Watch Fit 3 price in India starts at Rs. 14,999 and is available in Green, Midnight Black, Moon White, and Nebula Pink colour options with fluoroelastomer straps, according to the Flipkart listing. Meanwhile, a Space Grey variant with a grey nylon strap is listed at Rs. 15,999. 

Currently, all versions of the Huawei Watch Fit 3 are available on Amazon at a discounted price of Rs. 10,999. This could be a limited-period offer.

Huawei Watch Fit 3 Features

The Huawei Watch Fit 3 sports a 1.82-inch rectangular AMOLED display with a 60Hz refresh rate, a 77.4 percent screen-to-body ratio, a 480x408 pixels resolution, 347ppi pixel density, up to 1,500 nits peak brightness level, and Always-On Display support.

Huawei's Watch Fit 3 is equipped with heart rate, SpO2 level and breathing rate monitors as well as menstrual cycle and sleep trackers. The PPG sensor helps monitor users' potential A-fib (Atrial fibrillation) and premature beat risks The smartwatch helps monitor calorie intake and offers nutritional analysis. It also offers sedentary alerts that urge users to move about after long periods of staying idle. It has an inbuilt GPS and several preset workout modes.

The Huawei Watch Fit 3 carries a 400mAh battery and is claimed to offer a maximum battery life of up to 10 days on a single charge. However, with typical usage, it is said to last for up to seven days or up to four days with Always-On Display enabled. 

The company confirmed that the Huawei Watch Fit 3 supports Bluetooth calling and allows users to control music playback and the camera shutter of the paired handset. The smartwatch comes with a 5 ATM rating for water resistance. The Watch Fit 3 carries a functional, rotating crown and another function button, placed below the crown on the right edge. The watch measures 9.9mm in thickness and weighs 26g.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Huawei Watch Fit 3, Huawei Watch Fit 3 Price in India, Huawei Watch Fit 3 India Launch, Huawei Watch Fit 3 Specifications, Huawei
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
Motorola Edge 60 Stylus Tipped to Debut in India on April 17; Specifications Leak Online

Related Stories

Huawei Watch Fit 3 With 1.82-Inch AMOLED Display, Up to 10 Days Battery Life Launched in India
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. CMF Phone 2 Pro, New Buds Lineup Launching in India on This Date
  2. iQOO Neo 10R Review: Excellent Value for Money?
  3. Realme Narzo 80 Pro 5G, Narzo 80x 5G Early Bird Sale Dates, Offers Revealed
  4. Samsung's One UI 7 Update Reportedly Rolling Out to Galaxy S24 Series
  5. OnePlus 13T to Debut With Compact Flat Screen, Customisable Shortcut Key
  6. Motorola Edge 60 Stylus Specifications Leaked; Said to Debut on This Date
  7. Nothing Phone 3a's Essential Space May Have a Monthly Processing Limit
#Latest Stories
  1. Huawei Watch Fit 3 With 1.82-Inch AMOLED Display, Up to 10 Days Battery Life Launched in India
  2. Motorola Edge 60 Stylus Tipped to Debut in India on April 17; Specifications Leak Online
  3. Samsung Galaxy S24 Series Reportedly Receiving Stable One UI 7 Update in South Korea
  4. Nothing Phone 3a's Essential Space Reportedly Has a Monthly Processing Limit
  5. Russian Kosmos Satellites Release Mysterious Object in Orbit
  6. NASA’s Parker Solar Probe Completes Second Close Flyby of the Sun at Record Speed
  7. ISRO’s Shubhanshu Shukla Set to Make History with Space Station Mission in May
  8. NASA's Perseverance Rover Captures One Dust Devil Devouring Another
  9. PayPal, Venmo Expand Crypto Offering with LINK, SOL Tokens Owing to User Feedback
  10. 100-Year-Old Tortoise Starts His First-Time Fatherhood at Philadelphia Zoo
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »