Infinix Note 30 VIP Racing Edition has been launched in select global markets on Thursday (September 14). The latest smartphone by the Transsion Holdings sub-brand is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 8050 SoC and offers similar specifications as the regular Infinix Note 30 VIP. There are, however, some differences in design and packaging. Infinix has joined hands with BMW's Designworks for the new handset. It features a tri-colour light band on the rear panel and comes bundled with a BMW-themed retail package. The Infinix Note 30 VIP Racing Edition is backed by a 5,000mAh battery with support for 68W wired and 50W wireless fast charging.

Infinix Note 30 VIP Racing Edition price, availability

The newly launched Infinix Note 30 VIP Racing Edition will go on sale in select global markets with a price tag of around $315 (roughly Rs. 26,000). However, the company is yet to reveal the amount of RAM and storage it will have onboard. Details about the launch of the new handset in India are yet to be revealed.

Infinix Note 30 VIP was launched in June with a starting price tag of $299 (roughly Rs. 24,600). It is offered in 8GB and 12GB RAM options with 256GB standard onboard storage.

Infinix Note 30 VIP Racing Edition specifications

Specifications of the Infinix Note 30 VIP Racing Edition are identical to the regular model. It runs on Android 13 with XOS 13 on top out-of-the-box and features a 6.67-inch full-HD+ (1,080 x 2,400 pixels) AMOLED display with 120Hz refresh rate, 900 nits of peak brightness, and 1920Hz PWM dimming. Like the vanilla Infinix Note 30 VIP, the Racing Edition also packs an octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 8050 SoC, coupled with up to 12GB of RAM and an ARM Mali G77 MC9 3D GPU.

Photo Credit: Infinix

Infinix has teamed up with BMW Group's Designworks for the Note 30 VIP Racing Edition. It has used a 3D Lighting Leather technology on the rear panel with a tri-colour light band to show the BMW Moto Sport elements. This light band symbolizes speed, performance, and power. Further, it is offered in a BMW-themed retail package with a 15W wireless charger and TWS earphones.

For optics, the Infinix Note 30 VIP Racing Edition has a triple rear camera unit, comprising a 108-megapixel primary sensor and dual 2-megapixel depth and macro sensors. For selfies and video chats, there is a 32-megapixel camera on the front. Further, it carries up to 256GB of inbuilt storage that can be expanded up to 2TB via a microSD card.

Connectivity options on the phone include 5G, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth, OTG, NFC, GPS, and USB Type-C port. Sensors on board include an accelerometer, ambient light sensor, e-compass, g-sensor, gyroscope, light sensor, and proximity sensor. The Infinix Note 30 VIP Racing Edition has an in-display fingerprint sensor for authentication and includes a Z-Axis Motor. The handset includes dual speakers with JBL and Hi-Res audio support.

Infinix has packed a 5,000mAh battery on the Infinix Note 30 VIP Racing Edition. The battery supports 68W wired fast charging support and 50W wireless charging support. The handset weighs 190 grams and measures 162.66×75.89×8.78mm in size.

