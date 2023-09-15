Technology News
Infinix Note 30 VIP Racing Edition 3D LED leather lighting on the rear panel.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 15 September 2023 11:21 IST
Photo Credit: Infinix

Infinix Note 30 VIP Racing Edition has a triple rear camera unit

Highlights
  • Infinix has packed a 5,000mAh battery on Note 30 VIP Racing Edition
  • It packs an octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 8050 SoC
  • The regular Infinix Note 30 VIP was launched in June

Infinix Note 30 VIP Racing Edition has been launched in select global markets on Thursday (September 14). The latest smartphone by the Transsion Holdings sub-brand is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 8050 SoC and offers similar specifications as the regular Infinix Note 30 VIP. There are, however, some differences in design and packaging. Infinix has joined hands with BMW's Designworks for the new handset. It features a tri-colour light band on the rear panel and comes bundled with a BMW-themed retail package. The Infinix Note 30 VIP Racing Edition is backed by a 5,000mAh battery with support for 68W wired and 50W wireless fast charging.

Infinix Note 30 VIP Racing Edition price, availability

The newly launched Infinix Note 30 VIP Racing Edition will go on sale in select global markets with a price tag of around $315 (roughly Rs. 26,000). However, the company is yet to reveal the amount of RAM and storage it will have onboard. Details about the launch of the new handset in India are yet to be revealed.

Infinix Note 30 VIP was launched in June with a starting price tag of $299 (roughly Rs. 24,600). It is offered in 8GB and 12GB RAM options with 256GB standard onboard storage.

Infinix Note 30 VIP Racing Edition specifications

Specifications of the Infinix Note 30 VIP Racing Edition are identical to the regular model. It runs on Android 13 with XOS 13 on top out-of-the-box and features a 6.67-inch full-HD+ (1,080 x 2,400 pixels) AMOLED display with 120Hz refresh rate, 900 nits of peak brightness, and 1920Hz PWM dimming. Like the vanilla Infinix Note 30 VIP, the Racing Edition also packs an octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 8050 SoC, coupled with up to 12GB of RAM and an ARM Mali G77 MC9 3D GPU.

infinix note 30 vip racing edition inline Infinix Note 30 VIP Racing Edition

Photo Credit: Infinix

 

Infinix has teamed up with BMW Group's Designworks for the Note 30 VIP Racing Edition. It has used a 3D Lighting Leather technology on the rear panel with a tri-colour light band to show the BMW Moto Sport elements. This light band symbolizes speed, performance, and power. Further, it is offered in a BMW-themed retail package with a 15W wireless charger and TWS earphones.

For optics, the Infinix Note 30 VIP Racing Edition has a triple rear camera unit, comprising a 108-megapixel primary sensor and dual 2-megapixel depth and macro sensors. For selfies and video chats, there is a 32-megapixel camera on the front. Further, it carries up to 256GB of inbuilt storage that can be expanded up to 2TB via a microSD card.

Connectivity options on the phone include 5G, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth, OTG, NFC, GPS, and USB Type-C port. Sensors on board include an accelerometer, ambient light sensor, e-compass, g-sensor, gyroscope, light sensor, and proximity sensor. The Infinix Note 30 VIP Racing Edition has an in-display fingerprint sensor for authentication and includes a Z-Axis Motor. The handset includes dual speakers with JBL and Hi-Res audio support.

Infinix has packed a 5,000mAh battery on the Infinix Note 30 VIP Racing Edition. The battery supports 68W wired fast charging support and 50W wireless charging support. The handset weighs 190 grams and measures 162.66×75.89×8.78mm in size.

The Infinix Zero Ultra has a decent set of specifications on paper, but does the phone justify its high asking price? We discuss this and more on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display 6.67-inch
Processor MediaTek Dimensity 8050
Front Camera 32-megapixel
Rear Camera 108-megapixel + 2-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 8GB
Storage 256GB
Battery Capacity 5000mAh
OS Android 13
Resolution 1080x2400 pixels
Comments

Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
