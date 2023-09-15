Technology News
  • Home
  • Apps
  • Apps News
  • WhatsApp Denies Report That It Is Considering Showing Ads on App's Chat Screen

WhatsApp Denies Report That It Is Considering Showing Ads on App's Chat Screen

Financial Times had reported that the Meta Platforms-owned messaging platform was exploring advertisements.

By Reuters | Updated: 15 September 2023 11:38 IST
WhatsApp Denies Report That It Is Considering Showing Ads on App's Chat Screen

Photo Credit: Reuters

WhatsApp in March agreed to be more transparent about changes to its privacy policy

Highlights
  • WhatsApp head Will Cathcart denied the report in a post on X
  • Report said that ads could show up alongside your contacts on chat screen
  • Report said WhatsApp could charge a fee for an ad-free experience

WhatsApp's top head on Friday denied a Financial Times report that said the Meta Platforms-owned messaging platform was exploring advertisements as it sought to boost revenue.

"This @FT story is false. We aren't doing this," WhatsApp head Will Cathcart said in a post on social media platform X, formerly known as Twitter.

The report said that teams at Meta were discussing whether to show ads in lists of conversations with contacts on the WhatsApp chat screen, but no final decisions had been made, citing people familiar with the matter.

FT added that Meta was also deliberating whether to charge a subscription fee to use the app ad-free.

In a statement, WhatsApp told the FT that "we can't account for every conversation someone had in our company but we are not testing this, working on it, and it's not our plan at all."

FT also said many company insiders were against the move.

Meta did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

Facebook bought WhatsApp, which has always been a free chat app, in 2014 for $19 billion.

Meta has already been working to boost revenue from WhatsApp. CEO Mark Zuckerberg last year said that WhatsApp and Messenger would drive the company's next wave of sales growth, with business messaging "probably going to be the next major pillar" of Meta's business.

WhatsApp's Business application catered to more than 200 million users on its platform, as of June this year, a four-fold jump from about three years ago.

© Thomson Reuters 2023

From the launch of the Infinix GT 10 Pro to Amazon's latest mega-sale, we discuss the most noteworthy technology news events of the week on the latest episode of Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: WhatsApp, Meta, WhatsApp Ads
OTT Platforms in India Using 5G Networks Without Paying Up, Claims COAI DG
Infinix Note 30 VIP Racing Edition With BMW-Inspired Design Launched: Price, Specifications

Related Stories

WhatsApp Denies Report That It Is Considering Showing Ads on App's Chat Screen
Comment
Share on Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. iPhone 15 Series Preorders Begin Today in India: All You Need to Know
  2. Vivo V29, Vivo V29 Pro Tipped to Launch in India in September
  3. Honor 90 5G With 200-Megapixel Camera Launched in India at This Price
  4. Lava Blaze Pro 5G India Launch Confirmed, Pricing Leaked: All Details
  5. Get Free OnePlus Buds 2R When You Buy This OnePlus Phone in India
  6. iPhone 15 Pro Max vs iPhone 14 Pro Max: Should You Upgrade?
  7. Infinix Note 30 VIP Racing Edition Debuts With BMW-Inspired Design: See Price
  8. Apple's iPhone 15 Pro Features More RAM Than the iPhone 14 Pro: Details
  9. Motorola Edge 40 Neo Confirmed to Launch in India on This Date
  10. Motorola Edge 40 Neo Launched in Select Countries, Price in India Tipped
#Latest Stories
  1. Samsung Galaxy S24 Series Allegedly Spotted on 3C Website, May Offer Up to 45W Fast Charging
  2. Mark Zuckerberg Expands Meta Horizon Worlds From VR Headsets to Smartphones and Web
  3. Apple Watch Series 9, Watch Ultra 2 'Double Tap' Gesture Also Works on Some Galaxy Watch Models: Details
  4. iPhone 15, iPhone 14 Emergency SOS via Satellite Feature Expanding to Two New Countries
  5. Bose QuietComfort Ultra Headphones, Earbuds With Immersive Audio Launched: Price Specifications
  6. Lava Blaze Pro 5G Confirmed to Launch in India Soon; Price, Specifications Leaked
  7. iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Plus, iPhone 15 Pro, iPhone 15 Pro Max Preorders Begin Today: Price, Specifications
  8. Crypto Price Today: Bitcoin Price Shows Small Rise Maintaining Recovery, Most Altcoins Reflect Notable Profits
  9. OnePlus Nord 3 5G Offer Bundles Free Nord Buds 2R With Every Purchase in India: Details
  10. Infinix Note 30 VIP Racing Edition With BMW-Inspired Design Launched: Price, Specifications
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2023. All rights reserved.