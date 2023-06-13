Technology News
The Infinix Note 30 VIP is powered by an octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 8050 SoC.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 13 June 2023 14:14 IST
Photo Credit: Infinix

Infinix Note 30 VIP is offered in Glacier White and Magic Black colour options

Highlights
  • Infinix Note 30 VIP features a 6.67-inch full-HD+ AMOLED display
  • The phone is equipped with a 108-megapixel triple rear camera unit
  • The handset comes with LPDDR4X RAM and UFS3.1 inbuilt storage

Infinix Note 30 VIP was released globally on Tuesday. This is the latest addition to the Infinix Note 30 series, which was introduced earlier this year in May. The lineup includes the Infinix Note 30, Infinix Note 30 5G and Infinix Note 30 Pro. The Note 30 5G model is also set to launch in India on June 14. The Note 30 VIP is powered by an octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 8050 SoC and is backed by a 5,000mAh battery with 68W wired and 50W wireless fast charging support. The phone is not yet available in India and there is no news yet regarding its India launch.

Infinix Note 30 VIP price

The new Infinix Note 30 VIP model is priced starting at $299 (roughly Rs. 24,600). The phone is available in variations of 8GB or 12GB of RAM and 256GB of inbuilt storage. The handset is offered in two colour options - Glacier White and Magic Black.

Infinix Note 30 VIP specifications, features

Sporting a 6.67-inch full-HD+ (2,400 x 1,080 pixels) AMOLED display, the Infinix Note 30 VIP comes with a refresh rate of 120Hz, a peak brightness level of 900 nits, and a PWM dimming of 1920Hz. The phone boots Android 13 with XOS 13 on top out-of-the-box.

Powered by an octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 8050 SoC, the Infinix Note 30 VIP is equipped with ARM G77 MC9 GPU, up to 12GB of LPDDR4X RAM, and 256GB of UFS 3.1 inbuilt storage.

For optics, the triple rear camera system of the Infinix Note 30 VIP includes a 108-megapixel primary sensor and two 2-megapixel depth and macro sensors. The camera units and an LED flash unit are placed in a square-shaped camera module in the top left corner of the back panel. The 32-megapixel front camera sensor is housed within a centre-aligned punch-hole slot at the top of the display.

The Infinix Note 30 VIP packs a 5,000mAh battery with 68W wired fast charging support, that is claimed to charge the phone from zero to 80 percent in 30 minutes. The handset also supports 50W wireless fast charging, which is said to charge it from zero to 50 percent in the same amount of time.

Moreover, the smartphone also supports 5G, Dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 ac, Bluetooth 5.2, GPS/GLONASS, and NFC connectivity. The phone has a USB Type-C charging port and a 3.5mm audio jack. The stereo speakers on the Infinix Note 30 VIP are backed by JBL. The handset weighs 190 grams and measures 162.66mm x 75.89mm x 8.21mm in size.

Apple unveiled its first mixed reality headset, the Apple Vision Pro, at its annual developer conference, along with new Mac models and upcoming software updates. We discuss all the most important announcements made by the company at WWDC 2023 on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display 6.67-inch
Processor MediaTek Dimensity 8050
Front Camera 32-megapixel
Rear Camera 108-megapixel + 2-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 8GB
Storage 256GB
Battery Capacity 5000mAh
OS Android 13
Resolution 2400x1080 pixels
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
