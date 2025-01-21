Infinix Smart 9 HD could be launched in India soon as a successor to the Infinix Smart 8 HD, which was unveiled in the country in December 2023. While the purported handset was previously tipped to launch in India on January 17, a recent report suggests that the upcoming smartphone will be launched in India by the end of the month. It has also shed some light on the expected colour options and the key features of the Infinix Smart 9 HD.

Infinix Smart 9 HD India Launch, Design and Features (Expected)

The rumoured Infinix Smart 9 HD will be launched in India on January 28, according to a 91Mobiles report citing tipster Sudhanshu Ambhore (@Sudhanshu1414). The official teasers of the handset are expected to surface online soon, giving us an idea of the smartphone's design.

Infinix Smart 9 HD leaked live image

Photo Credit: 91Mobiles/Sudhanshu

The leaked live images of the Infinix Smart 9 HD shared in the report hint at a glossy finish in Coral Gold and Mint Green shades. The handset is also tipped to come in Metallic Black and Neo Titanium colourways. The rear camera module is seen with a square camera module which holds two camera sensors, alongside a pill-shaped LED flash unit.

The report claims that the Infinix Smart 9 HD will likely be the "most durable phone in the segment." The phone is said to have a multilayer glass back design with a colour-matched frame. There's currently no word on how much the handset will cost in India.

The purported Infinix Smart 9 HD could be equipped with dual speakers with DTS Audio. Its predecessor, the Infinix Smart 8 HD, was launched in the country at Rs. 7,999 for the 3GB+64GB option. It is offered in Crystal Green, Shiny Gold, and Timber Black shades. The phone is powered by a Unisoc T606 SoC and carries a 5,000mAh battery. It sports a 6.6-inch 90Hz HD+ display, as well as a 13-megapixel main camera and an 8-megapixel selfie shooter.

