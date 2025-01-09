Technology News
Infinix Smart 9 HD Design, Key Features Leaked; Said to Launch in India on January 17

Infinix Smart 9 HD is expected to get a dual rear camera unit.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 9 January 2025 18:49 IST
Infinix Smart 9 HD Design, Key Features Leaked; Said to Launch in India on January 17

Infinix Smart 9 HD is expected to succeed the Infinix Smart 8 HD (pictured)

  • Infinix Smart 9 HD will likely get a multilayer glass back panel
  • The handset is tipped to be the most durable phone in the segment
  • The Infinix Smart 9 HD could be officially teased in the next few days
Infinix Smart 9 HD may launch in India soon as a successor to the Infinix Smart 8 HD, which was launched in the country in December 2023. The purported handset has yet to be confirmed by the company but details about it have surfaced online. The expected design as well as the probable launch date of the Infinix Smart 9 HD have been leaked. A few likely features of the rumoured smartphone have also been hinted at. 

Infinix Smart 9 HD India Launch, Design, Features (Expected)

The Infinix Smart 9 HD will likely launch in India on January 17, according to a 91Mobiles report citing industry sources. The company is expected to share official teasers about the rumoured handset in the next few days.

Alleged design renders shared by the publication show the Infinix Smart 9 HD in four colour options. They are expected to be called Coral Gold, Metallic Black, Mint Green, and Neo Titanium. The handset is said to have a multilayer glass back panel. It will reportedly come with flat edges and a colour-matched middle frame. 

The leaked renders of the Infinix Smart 9 HD suggest it will get a dual rear cameras placed inside a squarish module in the top left corner of the panel. Alongside the two circular rear sensors, the camera island is seen to hold an oval LED flash unit. It also has the text "Crystal Clear F=1.8 camera" text engraved within the module. The volume rocker and power button are seen on the right edge.

As per the report, the Infinix Smart 9 HD is expected to be the "most durable phone in the segment." However, the price range has not been suggested. The report says that the handset was put through flagship-level durability tests such as six side drop tests from a distance of 1.5m and 2,50,000+ random drops.

Infinix Smart 8 HD

Infinix Smart 8 HD

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Solid battery life
  • Dedicated microSD card slot
  • Decent daylight camera performance
  • Bad
  • 10W charging is very slow
  • The display has limited viewing angles
  • XOS 13 has a lot of bloatware
  • Limited camera modes
Read detailed Infinix Smart 8 HD review
Display 6.60-inch
Processor Unisoc T606
Front Camera 8-megapixel
Rear Camera 13-megapixel
RAM 3GB, 4GB
Storage 64GB
Battery Capacity 5000mAh
OS Android 13 Go Edition
Resolution 1612x720 pixels
Sucharita Ganguly
Infinix Smart 9 HD Design, Key Features Leaked; Said to Launch in India on January 17
