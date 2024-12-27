Technology News
Infinix Note 50 Reportedly Spotted on FCC Database; Said to Support 45W Fast Charging

Infinix Note 50 is expected to include four handsets.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 27 December 2024 19:48 IST
Photo Credit: Infinix

Infinix Note 50 is expected to succeed the Infinix Note 40 (pictured)

Highlights
  • Infinix Note 50 base model may have the model number X6858
  • The handset may get a vertically elongated, octagonal camera module
  • The Infinix Note 50 may support 4G LTE, dual band Wi-Fi connectivity
Infinix Note 50 could arrive soon as a successor to the Infinix Note 40, which was globally unveiled in March alongside other handsets in the Note 40 series. Details about the Infinix Note 50 lineup have started surfacing online. A recent report suggests that the purported smartphone was spotted on a certification website, suggesting an imminent launch. The listing is said to show the design and some expected key features of the phone. Notably, a 5G version of the Infinix Note 40 was launched in India in June.

Infinix Note 50 FCC Listing

According to a 91Mobiles Indonesia report, the Infinix Note 50 with the model number X6858 was spotted on the FCC website. The listing reportedly reveals the rear panel design of the handset. It appears in green and pink colourways. The rear camera module is seen with a vertically elongated, octagonal design. The island holds four camera sensors alongside an LED flash unit.

The listing shows the Infinix Note 50 with 2G, 3G and 4G LTE connectivity along with support for dual-band Wi-Fi (2.4 GHz and 5 GHz), the report notes. The purported handset is said to offer up to 45W wired fast charging support. It is claimed to measure 163.2 x 74.4 x 9mm.

An earlier report suggested that the Infinix Note 50 series is expected to include at least four handsets. Aside from the base model, there will likely be Note 50X, Note 50 Pro, and Note 50 Pro+ 5G variants. The rumoured phones are tipped to carry the model numbers X6858, X6857, X6855, and X6856, respectively.

More details about the vanilla Infinix Note 50 model alongside the rest of the anticipated lineup may surface online over the next few weeks. 

Notably, the existing Infinix Note 40, powered by a MediaTek Helio G99 SoC, carries a 5,000mAh battery with 45W wired fast charging support. It gets a dual rear camera setup with a 108-megapixel primary sensor and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. The handset has a 32-megapixel selfie shooter, an IP54-rated build, and a 6.78-inch full-HD+ curved AMOLED screen. It ships with Android 14-based X0S 14.

Further reading: Infinix Note 50, Infinix Note 50 series, Infinix Note 50 features, Infinix
Redmi Turbo 4 Runs Geekbench With MediaTek Dimensity 8400-Ultra SoC, 16GB RAM
