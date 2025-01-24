Technology News
English Edition
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • Infinix Smart 9 HD India Launch Date Set for January 28; Design, Features, Flipkart Availability Confirmed

Infinix Smart 9 HD India Launch Date Set for January 28; Design, Features, Flipkart Availability Confirmed

Infinix Smart 9 HD is claimed to meet the IP54 rating for dust and splash resistance.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 24 January 2025 14:27 IST
Infinix Smart 9 HD India Launch Date Set for January 28; Design, Features, Flipkart Availability Confirmed

Photo Credit: Infinix

Infinix Smart 9 HD will come in Coral Gold, Metallic Black and Mint Green shades

Highlights
  • Infinix Smart 9 HD will pack a 5,000mAh battery and a USB Type-C port
  • The phone is confirmed to be equipped with dual LED flashlight units
  • The Infinix Smart 9 HD will launch with a 6.7-inch 90Hz HD+ screen
Advertisement

Infinix Smart 9 HD will be introduced in India soon. Design renders as well as a possible launch date of the handset had previously leaked online. Now the company has confirmed the launch date of the Infinix Smart 8 HD successor. It also revealed the design, colour options, and key features of the upcoming smartphone. A live microsite for the phone has confirmed its availability on Flipkart as well. It is teased to arrive as the "most durable phone in the segment."

Infinix Smart 9 HD India Launch, Availability

The Infinix Smart 9 HD will launch in India on January 28 at 12pm IST, a promotional banner on Flipkart confirmed. The live microsite assures the phone's eventual Flipkart availability. It is claimed to be the "most durable phone in the segment" and is said to have been drop-tested 2,50,000 times and meet the IP54 rating for dust and splash resistance.infinix smart9 hd infinix inline smart9hd

The design of the Infinix Smart 9 HD has been revealed and it appears to be similar to the leaked renders that surfaced online previously. It has a square camera module with rounded edges which holds two camera sensors, alongside a pill-shaped LED flash unit. It is confirmed to arrive in at least three colourways — Coral Gold, Metallic Black, and Mint Green.

Infinix Smart 9 HD Features: All We Know

The Infinix Smart 9 HD will launch with a 6.7-inch HD+ screen with a 90Hz refresh rate and 500 nits of peak brightness level. It will carry dual speakers with DTS Audio as well as a 13-megapixel dual rear camera setup and an 8-megapixel front camera sensor for selfies and video calls. The phone is confirmed to be equipped with dual LED flashes.

The company confirmed that the Infinix Smart 9 HD will be powered by MediaTek's octa-core Helio G50 chipset. It will support 3GB of physical RAM alongside a 3GB virtual RAM extension feature. The phone will pack a 5,000mAh battery and a USB Type-C charging port. It is said to offer a video playback time of up to 14.5 hours and gaming of up to 8.6 hours. 

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Infinix Smart 8 HD

Infinix Smart 8 HD

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Solid battery life
  • Dedicated microSD card slot
  • Decent daylight camera performance
  • Bad
  • 10W charging is very slow
  • The display has limited viewing angles
  • XOS 13 has a lot of bloatware
  • Limited camera modes
Read detailed Infinix Smart 8 HD review
Display 6.60-inch
Processor Unisoc T606
Front Camera 8-megapixel
Rear Camera 13-megapixel
RAM 3GB, 4GB
Storage 64GB
Battery Capacity 5000mAh
OS Android 13 Go Edition
Resolution 1612x720 pixels
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Infinix Smart 9 HD, Infinix Smart 9 HD India launch, Infinix Smart 9 HD Specifications, Infinix Smart 9 HD Design, Infinix
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
Singapore Court Approves WazirX’s Financial Restructuring Plan, Creditors to Vote Next

Related Stories

Infinix Smart 9 HD India Launch Date Set for January 28; Design, Features, Flipkart Availability Confirmed
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Nothing Teases Upcoming Smartphone With Transparent Design
  2. Exclusive: iQOO Neo 10R to Feature 6,400mAh Battery, India Launch Confirmed
  3. OTT Releases This Week: Hisaab Barabar, Sweet Dreams, and More
  4. Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge to Reportedly Launch Around April
  5. Samsung Galaxy A36, Galaxy A56 India Launch Timeline Tipped
  6. Qualcomm Confirms Samsung Galaxy S25 Series Supports Satellite Connectivity
  7. Here's How the Samsung Galaxy S25 Series Is Priced in India
  8. iQOO 14 Series Could Include a 'Pro' Model Next Year, Suggests Tipster
  9. PS6 Could Launch in 2027 as Chip Design Said to Be Complete
#Latest Stories
  1. Comet C/2024 G3 May Be Breaking Apart After Close Solar Encounter
  2. Infinix Smart 9 HD India Launch Date Set for January 28; Design, Features, Flipkart Availability Confirmed
  3. Acer Aspire 3 (2025) With Intel Celeron N4500 Chipset and 11.6-Inch Display Launched in India: Price, Specifications
  4. OpenAI Releases Operator AI Agent in Preview, Can Independently Perform Tasks on the Web
  5. Samsung Galaxy S25 Series Comes With Satellite Connectivity, Qualcomm Confirms
  6. LG S95TR, S90T Soundbars With Dolby Atmos and AI Room Calibration Launched in India: Price, Specifications
  7. Singapore Court Approves WazirX’s Financial Restructuring Plan, Creditors to Vote Next
  8. Exclusive: iQOO Neo 10R India Launch Confirmed; to Pack 6,400mAh Battery, and More
  9. EA Revises Revenue Forecast After EA Sports FC 25, Dragon Age: The Veilguard Sales Disappoint
  10. Uber Denies Implementing Phone Model-Based Pricing in India
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »