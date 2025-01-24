Infinix Smart 9 HD will be introduced in India soon. Design renders as well as a possible launch date of the handset had previously leaked online. Now the company has confirmed the launch date of the Infinix Smart 8 HD successor. It also revealed the design, colour options, and key features of the upcoming smartphone. A live microsite for the phone has confirmed its availability on Flipkart as well. It is teased to arrive as the "most durable phone in the segment."

Infinix Smart 9 HD India Launch, Availability

The Infinix Smart 9 HD will launch in India on January 28 at 12pm IST, a promotional banner on Flipkart confirmed. The live microsite assures the phone's eventual Flipkart availability. It is claimed to be the "most durable phone in the segment" and is said to have been drop-tested 2,50,000 times and meet the IP54 rating for dust and splash resistance.

The design of the Infinix Smart 9 HD has been revealed and it appears to be similar to the leaked renders that surfaced online previously. It has a square camera module with rounded edges which holds two camera sensors, alongside a pill-shaped LED flash unit. It is confirmed to arrive in at least three colourways — Coral Gold, Metallic Black, and Mint Green.

Infinix Smart 9 HD Features: All We Know

The Infinix Smart 9 HD will launch with a 6.7-inch HD+ screen with a 90Hz refresh rate and 500 nits of peak brightness level. It will carry dual speakers with DTS Audio as well as a 13-megapixel dual rear camera setup and an 8-megapixel front camera sensor for selfies and video calls. The phone is confirmed to be equipped with dual LED flashes.

The company confirmed that the Infinix Smart 9 HD will be powered by MediaTek's octa-core Helio G50 chipset. It will support 3GB of physical RAM alongside a 3GB virtual RAM extension feature. The phone will pack a 5,000mAh battery and a USB Type-C charging port. It is said to offer a video playback time of up to 14.5 hours and gaming of up to 8.6 hours.

