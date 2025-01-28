Infinix Smart 9 HD was launched in India on Tuesday. It is the first smartphone in the company's new Smart 9 lineup and arrives as the successor to the Smart 8 HD, which debuted in December 2023. The phone boasts a 6.7-inch HD+ screen with 90Hz refresh rate. For media consumption, it gets dual stereo speakers and DTS audio processing. Infinix says the Smart 9 HD has an IP54-rated build which makes it resistant to splashes.

Infinix Smart 9 HD Price in India

Infinix Smart 9 HD is priced in India at Rs. 6,699. However, it will be available at Rs. 6,199 as part of a special day one offer, according to the company. The phone can be purchased starting February 4 on Flipkart in four colourways — Mint Green, Coral Gold, Neo Titanium, and Metallic Black.

Infinix Smart 9 HD Specifications

Infinix Smart 9 HD sports a 6.7-inch HD+ screen with a 90Hz refresh rate and 500 nits of brightness. It has a hole-punch cutout which houses the front camera. The company says it has equipped the phone with dual speakers with DTS audio processing and sound boost technology. It measures 165.7 x 77.1 x 8.35mm in dimensions and weighs 188g.

It is powered by an octa-core MediaTek Helio G50 processor with a 2.2GHz peak clock speed. The chipset is complemented by up to 6GB of RAM (3GB physical+3GB virtual) and 64GB of onboard storage. The latter is expandable up to a 1TB via a microSD card. It runs on Android 14 Go edition which is optimised for lower-spec handsets.

For optics, the Infinix Smart 9 HD has a 13-megapixel dual rear camera unit with quad LED and zoom flash. The lenses are vertically stacked in a camera island on the back panel. It also gets an 8-megapixel front camera for selfies and video calls, in addition to LED flash and screen flash features. The camera system offers beauty and portrait modes for photography.

The phone packs a 5,000mAh battery, which is claimed to deliver up to 14.5 hours of video playback and up to 8.6 hours of gaming. The company has provided an AI charge protection feature which is claimed to protect the device from overcharging and prolong the battery's health. Connectivity options on the Infinix Smart 9 HD include Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, USB Type-C, and a 3.5mm headphone jack.