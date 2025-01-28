Technology News
Infinix Smart 9 HD With 90Hz Display, Helio G50 Chipset Launched in India: Price, Specifications

The phone features a dual rear camera setup with a 13-megapixel primary lens.

Written by Shaurya Tomer, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 28 January 2025 15:58 IST
Photo Credit: Infinix

The phone has been launched in four colouways

Highlights
  • Infinix Smart 9 HD runs on Android 14 Go edition
  • The phone is powered by MediaTek's Helio G50 chipset
  • It gets a 5,000mAh battery with AI charge protection feature
Infinix Smart 9 HD was launched in India on Tuesday. It is the first smartphone in the company's new Smart 9 lineup and arrives as the successor to the Smart 8 HD, which debuted in December 2023. The phone boasts a 6.7-inch HD+ screen with 90Hz refresh rate. For media consumption, it gets dual stereo speakers and DTS audio processing. Infinix says the Smart 9 HD has an IP54-rated build which makes it resistant to splashes.

Infinix Smart 9 HD Price in India

Infinix Smart 9 HD is priced in India at Rs. 6,699. However, it will be available at Rs. 6,199 as part of a special day one offer, according to the company. The phone can be purchased starting February 4 on Flipkart in four colourways — Mint Green, Coral Gold, Neo Titanium, and Metallic Black.

Infinix Smart 9 HD Specifications

Infinix Smart 9 HD sports a 6.7-inch HD+ screen with a 90Hz refresh rate and 500 nits of brightness. It has a hole-punch cutout which houses the front camera. The company says it has equipped the phone with dual speakers with DTS audio processing and sound boost technology. It measures 165.7 x 77.1 x 8.35mm in dimensions and weighs 188g.

It is powered by an octa-core MediaTek Helio G50 processor with a 2.2GHz peak clock speed. The chipset is complemented by up to 6GB of RAM (3GB physical+3GB virtual) and 64GB of onboard storage. The latter is expandable up to a 1TB via a microSD card. It runs on Android 14 Go edition which is optimised for lower-spec handsets.

For optics, the Infinix Smart 9 HD has a 13-megapixel dual rear camera unit with quad LED and zoom flash. The lenses are vertically stacked in a camera island on the back panel. It also gets an 8-megapixel front camera for selfies and video calls, in addition to LED flash and screen flash features. The camera system offers beauty and portrait modes for photography.

The phone packs a 5,000mAh battery, which is claimed to deliver up to 14.5 hours of video playback and up to 8.6 hours of gaming. The company has provided an AI charge protection feature which is claimed to protect the device from overcharging and prolong the battery's health. Connectivity options on the Infinix Smart 9 HD include Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, USB Type-C, and a 3.5mm headphone jack.

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display 6.70-inch
Processor MediaTek Helio G50
Front Camera 8-megapixel
Rear Camera 13-megapixel
Battery Capacity 5000mAh
OS Android 14 Go Edition
Resolution 720x1600 pixels
For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Infinix Smart 9 HD, Infinix Smart 9 HD price in india, Infinix Smart 9 HD Specifications, Infinix Smart 9 HD sale, Infinix Smart 9 HD flipkart, Infinix
Shaurya Tomer is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360 with 2 years of experience across a diverse spectrum of topics. With a particular focus on smartphones, gadgets and the ever-evolving landscape of artificial intelligence (AI), he often likes to explore the industry's intricacies and innovations – whether dissecting the latest smartphone release or exploring the ethical implications of AI advancements. In his free time, he often embarks on impromptu road trips to unwind, recharge, and ...More
