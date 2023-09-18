iOS 17 is now rolling out to eligible iPhone models globally — including India. The company is also rolling out additional software updates including macOS Sonoma, iPadOS 17, tvOS 17 and watchOS 10 for compatible devices. These updates will add a few new features while improving several existing apps and services on Apple's currently supported devices. You can read our guide on how to download and install the latest iOS 17 software update on your iPhone and try out the latest features.

If you are looking for the new Journal app and the collaborative playlists for Apple Music — both features that were revealed at WWDC 2023 — you'll need to wait for a future update as they are not part of iOS 17. Here are some of the best features coming to iOS 17 and macOS Sonoma that you should try out after installing the update.

Contact Posters and Live Voicemail

While most elements of the user interface on iOS 17 are quite similar to iOS 16, the Phone app is getting a major revamp in the form of Contact Posters. This feature allows users to set their own poster and a profile photo that are shared with other people in their contacts. These can include full length images or Memoji, and customisable fonts with large text. In select regions, users will also see real-time transcription for Live Voicemail that is processed on-device, according to Apple.

NameDrop and AirDrop

iOS 17 will improve the company's proprietary wireless sharing mechanism, AirDrop. You can simply bring two devices together to share a file, start a SharePlay session, or play a game together. In addition to bringing your phone close to another user to share different types of data, you can also use a new feature called NameDrop that will allow you to share contact information — including your Contact Poster — with another user.

StandBy mode

While Apple's smartphones have supported wireless charging since the iPhone 8, the company is finally adding support for a way to show useful information while its handsets are charging. After updating your iPhone to iOS 17, you will be able to see Live Activities, notifications, widgets, and Siri from your smartphone display, while it is in a horizontal position — the feature will work with both wired and wireless chargers.

Safari Profiles and Private Browsing Lock

Apple's web browser is gaining a few new tricks with the latest iOS 17 and macOS Sonoma update. Private Browsing tabs will be locked behind Face ID or Touch ID, which means unauthorised users won't be able to gain access without your consent. Safari is also gaining support for multiple profiles that will allow you to separate their cookies, bookmarks, and browsing history and switch across them for work and personal use. Competing browsers like Chrome and Firefox have supported profiles for several years now, and Chrome allows users to lock Incognito tabs on smartphones.

Check In and Live Stickers for Messages

Apple is adding support for a new Messages feature called Check In that will allow you to notify your family member when you have reached home safely. If you are not moving towards the destination specified, the Messages app will securely and temporarily inform your family member about your location, your battery level, and cellular service information. Meanwhile, you will be able to create stickers on your smartphone by long pressing and image and sharing it to the Messages app. These will appear in a new stickers section that can be used across iOS, according to Apple.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.