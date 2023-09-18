iOS 17 is set to roll out to eligible devices later today and Apple is set to bring a few new features and improvements to iOS, the company's operating system for iPhone. While most of the features that were unveiled by Apple at WWDC 2023 are enhancements of existing features and capabilities, Apple will also introduce a new Journal app later this year along with support for collaborative playlists on Apple Music. Most of Apple's recent smartphones are eligible to receive the update to iOS 17, which means they will be able to access features like NameDrop, StandBy mode, and Contact Posters later today.

iOS 17 release schedule

iOS 17 is expected to roll out at 10:30pm IST tonight. The release time for the company's next smartphone OS update is in line with its previous software releases. Apple typically rolls out new updates on Monday, Tuesday, or Wednesday instead of later in the week — with the exception of major bug fixes or security flaws.

Users who installed beta versions of iOS 17 can also update to the stable version when it rolls out to users tonight by switching off the beta channel via the settings app. Users who have updated to the iOS 17 RC that rolled out last week will have to wait until Apple rolls out iOS 17.1 to switch to the stable version.

iPhone models that will receive iOS 17

According to Apple, iPhone models starting from the iPhone XR — released in 2018 — and newer will receive the update to iOS 17 this year. While the iPhone X and iPhone 8 received the iOS 16 update this year, they will not be updated to iOS 17, according to the company.

Downloading the iOS 17 update on an eligible iPhone is a fairly straightforward process. At 10:30pm tonight, you can follow these steps to download the latest version of iOS on your handset.

iOS 17 update: How to download Back up your data using iCloud or a PC/Mac and save important data from third party apps. Clear unwanted files and uninstall unused apps so there is enough storage to install the update. Connect your iPhone to a stable Wi-Fi connection and charge your phone to 80 percent. Open the Settings app and tap on General > Software Update > Download and Install. After the update is downloaded, restart your iPhone to complete the update.

