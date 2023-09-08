Technology News
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • iOS 16.6.1 Released With Security Fixes; Vulnerability Used to Infect iPhone with Pegasus Spyware: Researchers

iOS 16.6.1 Released With Security Fixes; Vulnerability Used to Infect iPhone with Pegasus Spyware: Researchers

Citizen Lab discovered a flaw used to infect an employee of a US civil society group with NSO Group's nefarious Pegasus spyware.

By Reuters | Updated: 8 September 2023 12:09 IST
iOS 16.6.1 Released With Security Fixes; Vulnerability Used to Infect iPhone with Pegasus Spyware: Researchers

Photo Credit: Reuters

Apple issued new updates on its devices after investigating the flaws

Highlights
  • The flaw allowed compromise of iPhones running the latest version of iOS
  • Citizen Lab urged consumers to update their devices
  • Citizen Lab did not provide further details on the affected individual

Researchers at digital watchdog group Citizen Lab said on Thursday they found spyware they linked to Israeli firm NSO that exploited a newly discovered flaw in Apple devices. While inspecting the Apple device of an employee of a Washington-based civil society group last week, Citizen Lab said it found the flaw had been used to infect the device with NSO's Pegasus spyware, it said in a statement.

"This shows that civil society is once again serving as the early warning system about really sophisticated attacks," said John Scott-Railton, senior researcher at Citizen Lab, which is based at the University of Toronto's Munk School of Global Affairs and Public Policy.

Citizen Lab did not provide further details on the affected individual or the organization.

The flaw allowed the compromise of iPhones running the latest version of iOS (16.6) without any interaction from the victim, the digital watchdog said.

Apple issued new updates on its devices after investigating the flaws reported by Citizen Lab. An Apple spokesperson said it had no further comment, while Citizen Lab urged consumers to update their devices.

An NSO spokesperson said it did not have any immediate comment on the Citizen Lab research.

The Israeli firm has been blacklisted by the US government since 2021 for alleged abuses, including surveillance of government officials and journalists. 

© Thomson Reuters 2023  

Apple launched the iPad Pro (2022) and the iPad (2022) alongside the new Apple TV this week. We discuss the company's latest products, along with our review of the iPhone 14 Pro on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Apple, iPhones, Pegasus spyware
Crypto Price Today: Bitcoin Price Breaches $26,000 Mark, Small Profits Grace Most Altcoins

Related Stories

iOS 16.6.1 Released With Security Fixes; Vulnerability Used to Infect iPhone with Pegasus Spyware: Researchers
Comment
Share on Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Samsung Galaxy S23 FE 5G Price Leaked: Here's How Much It Might Cost
  2. Google Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro India Pre-Orders to Begin on This Date
  3. Huawei Mate X5 Foldable Smartphone With 7.85-Inch Display Launched
  4. iPhone Pro Max Might Arrive With 128GB of Storage Even After Price Hike
  5. Japan’s Casio Watch Brand Takes its G-Shock Line to Metaverse with Polygon
  6. Oppo A38 With 50-Megapixel Rear Camera Launched in India at This Price
  7. All Upcoming Marvel Movies and Web Series: Phases 5, 6, and Beyond
  8. Honor 90 5G With 200-Megapixel Camera to Launch in India on This Date
  9. Redmi Note 13 Series Said to Launch In Four Variants; Specifications Tipped
  10. Here's Why You Need to Update Your iPhone to iOS 16.6.1 Right Away
#Latest Stories
  1. Huawei Mate 60 Pro+ With 6.82-inch 1.5K OLED Display, 88W Fast Charging Launched: All Details
  2. Nokia G42 5G India Price Teased Ahead of September 11 Launch, Gets Pink Colour Variant in Global Markets
  3. GoPro Max 2 in the Works as Successor to Company's First 360-Degree Camera, CEO Confirms: What to Expect
  4. Oppo A38 With MediaTek Helio G70 SoC, 50-Megapixel Rear Camera Launched in India: Price, Specifications
  5. Samsung Galaxy S23 FE 5G Price in India Tipped to Be Under Rs. 60,000; Launch Expected Soon
  6. OTT Releases This Week: One Piece, Bro, Friday Night Plan, and More on Netflix
  7. iPhone 15 Pro, iPhone 15 Pro Max Price Hike Won't Bring Upgrade From 128GB Base Storage Configuration: Report
  8. iOS 16.6.1 Released With Security Fixes; Vulnerability Used to Infect iPhone with Pegasus Spyware: Researchers
  9. Huawei Mate X5 With 7.85-Inch Main Display, 50-Megapixel Triple Rear Camera Launched: All Details
  10. IMF-FSB, Regulators Set Out Roadmap to Coordinate Global Cooperation on Crypto Asset Regulation
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2023. All rights reserved.