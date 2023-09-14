Technology News
iPhone 15 series will go on sale in India starting September 22.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 14 September 2023 13:07 IST
Photo Credit: Apple

iOS 17 will release for the general public on September 18

  • This is the first time that Apple has added support for NavIC to iPhone
  • NavIC was developed by India's space agency ISRO
  • Apple might let users limit the maximum charge on the iPhone 15 series

Apple took wraps off of the heavily rumoured iPhone 15 series on September 12 during its 'Wonderlust' event. The latest handsets boast multiple new features including a new USB Type-C port for the first time, titanium build, camera upgrades, and Dynamic Island on all models. This year, the Cupertino-based company has also extended support for the Indian Regional Navigation Satellite System (NavIC) to iPhone 15 Pro models. With the new move, Apple is aligning with India's push to promote the country's home-grown alternative to the GPS navigation system. Separately, a source code reportedly found in the iOS 17 beta indicates that the iPhone 15 will have an option to limit the maximum battery charge percentage.

The iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max are listed with support for NavIC. This was first spotted by TechCrunch. For those unaware, NavIC is India's own navigation system and is similar to the United State's GPS and Russia's Glonass. The system was developed by India's space agency ISRO for military and commercial users and was earlier known as IRNSS (Indian Regional Navigation Satellite System). NavIC consists of eight satellites and covers the Indian mainland and region extending up to 1,500km from its boundaries.

This is the first time that Apple has included support for NavIC in any of its iPhone models. With this move, Apple appears to comply with India's efforts to promote the adoption of NavIC. The Indian government was pushing smartphone companies to enable support for NavIC on the handsets they will sell in India from January this year.

Separately, the iPhone 15 series will reportedly have a new feature that would allow users to limit the battery charge percentage to maximise battery health. According to a source code spotted by 9to5Mac in the iOS 17 beta that is released to developers, Apple will let users limit the maximum charge on the iPhone 15 series.

Once it goes live, the option is expected to be present in the Battery settings menu. Enabling the feature would stop charging after the battery reaches the percentage the user has set as the maximum. Inversely, when the feature is turned off, it will display a message saying the iPhone “will charge to its full capacity.” It is quite similar to the “Optimised Battery Charging" option and is expected to preserve battery health over time. Smartphones by Samsung and OnePlus also offer similar features.

The new charge optimisation feature is expected to be compatible with the iPhone 15 series with USB Type-C port charging. We can expect to know more about this functionality once Apple's new software for iPhone — iOS 17— goes live for the public on September 18. The iPhone 15 series, on the other hand, will go on sale starting September 22.

Apple unveiled its first mixed reality headset, the Apple Vision Pro, at its annual developer conference, along with new Mac models and upcoming software updates. We discuss all the most important announcements made by the company at WWDC 2023 on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
