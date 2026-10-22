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iQOO 16R Spotted on TKDN Certification Website, Launch Could Be Imminent

iQOO 16R is expected to arrive as a rebranded version of the iQOO Z12 Turbo.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by Rohan Pal | Updated: 22 October 2026 12:32 IST
iQOO 16R Spotted on TKDN Certification Website, Launch Could Be Imminent

Photo Credit: iQOO

iQOO 15R runs on a Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 chip

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Highlights
  • iQOO 16R has reportedly received TKDN certification
  • The handset carries the model number I2606
  • The entry does not provide details about the phone’s specifications
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iQOO appears to be preparing a new iQOO 16 series smartphone. While the Vivo sub-brand has yet to confirm its existence, the purported iQOO 16R has surfaced on Indonesia's Tingkat Komponen Dalam Negeri (TKDN)  certification website. The entry suggests that its launch could be approaching. The listing reveals iQOO 16R's model number. The smartphone was previously spotted on other certification platforms like the GSMA IMEI database. It is expected to come with a Snapdragon chipset. 

iQOO 16R Receives TKDN Certification

An unannounced iQOO smartphone with the model number I2606 has been listed on Indonesia's TKDN certification platform (via AndroidTreasure). It is listed under PT Vivo Mobile Indonesia and iQOO branding. This model number is believed to be associated with the iQOO 16R smartphone. 

The certification lists support for GSM, WCDMA, FDD-LTE bands B1, B3, B5, B8 and B28, TDD-LTE bands B40 and B41, along with 5G NR connectivity. However, the database entry does not provide hardware details about the phone. The appearances suggest that iQOO could be preparing the smartphone for launch in multiple global markets.

The model number I2606 had previously appeared in the GSMA IMEI database, where the handset was listed as the iQOO 16R. The device is rumoured to have been spotted on the Eurasian Economic Commission (EEC) with the same model number.

The iQOO 16R is speculated to arrive as a rebranded version of the iQOO Z12 Turbo, which is expected to launch in China. It is rumoured to feature a 6.59-inch display with a high refresh rate. It could run on a Snapdragon chipset.

The iQOO 16R is expected to come with upgrades over its predecessor, the iQOO 15R, which launched in March this year. The iQOO 15R has a 6.59-inch 1.5K AMOLED screen with a 144Hz refresh rate. It runs on a Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 chipset. It features a 50-megapixel Sony LYT-700V primary camera and an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle lens. The handset has a 32-megapixel selfie camera. It features a 7,600mAh battery with support for 100W wired fast charging and bypass charging.

iQOO 15R

iQOO 15R

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Outstanding performance for its price
  • Smooth 144Hz AMOLED display
  • Outstanding battery life and charging speeds
  • Long software support commitment
  • Bad
  • Average ultra-wide-angle camera
  • Some pre-installed apps remain
Read detailed iQOO 15R review
Display 6.59-inch
Processor Snapdragon 8 Gen 5
Front Camera 32-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 8-megapixel
RAM 8GB, 12GB
Storage 256GB, 512GB
Battery Capacity 7600mAh
OS Android 16
Resolution 1260x2750 pixels
Comments

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Further reading: iQOO 16R, iQOO 16R Specifications, iQOO, iQOO Z12 Turbo
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
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iQOO 16R Spotted on TKDN Certification Website, Launch Could Be Imminent
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