iQOO 16 was recently launched in China as the Vivo sub-brand's flagship smartphone. Now, the tech firm appears to be preparing to unveil another handset, as details regarding the rumoured iQOO Neo 12 have again surfaced online. The iQOO Neo 12 is reportedly scheduled to be launched soon. The smartphone is said to debut in select global markets as the iQOO 16R with the same specifications and features. The iQOO Neo 12 is said to feature an upgraded display that could refresh at up to 185Hz. The phone is said to pack a 9,000mAh battery, too. It has been spotted on a benchmarking platform with a Snapdragon chipset.

iQOO Neo 12 Launch Details, Specifications (Expected)

In a post on Weibo, tipster Digital Chat Station (translated from Chinese) (via Gizmochina) claims that the iQOO Neo 12 will be launched in China later this month. The upcoming Neo series handset will reportedly boast a custom “2K+ AMOLED display”, delivering up to a 185Hz refresh rate. iQOO is said to source the panel from Visionox.

The iQOO Neo 12 will reportedly be the first smartphone to be equipped with this new panel, which features fourth-generation pTSF luminescent material from Visionox. For thermal management, the iQOO Neo 12 is said to launch with an active cooling fan, which will help avoid overheating and throttling during resource-intensive tasks like gaming.

Recently, a report highlighted that the Vivo sub-brand will not launch new Neo series phones in India. Now, The Tech Outlook reports that the iQOO Neo 12 will be launched in select global markets outside China as the iQOO 16R. Apart from this, the smartphone has reportedly been spotted on the Geekbench benchmarking platform with the model number V2618A.

The iQOO Neo 12 was reportedly listed with Qualcomm's octa-core Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chipset, which is built on a 3nm process. It might ship with 16GB of RAM, Android 17-based OriginOS 7, and the Adreno 840 GPU. The phone managed to score 3,621 points on Geekbench's single-core performance test, while scoring 11,078 points on the multi-core performance test. More details about the iQOO Neo 12 and iQOO 16R are expected to be revealed in the coming weeks.