For a brand that built its reputation on the "performance-first" formula, iQOO has always been comfortable playing the disruptor. We've seen this strategy evolve over the years, where the goal isn't just to match the flagships, but to undercut them by focusing on raw power while trimming elsewhere. The "R" series formula is the latest iteration of this approach, a calculated attempt to keep the core internals of a near-premium smartphone intact while making sensible compromises to keep the price in check. It's a path that we have regularly seen OnePlus take, and now, iQOO is doubling down on that same philosophy with the new iQOO 15R.

At a starting price of Rs. 44,999 in India, the iQOO 15R is focused on delivering flagship-grade performance and endurance without the flagship price tag. After spending some time with it, I'm convinced it does enough to shake up the sub-Rs. 50,000 segment. Why? I'll explain in my review.

iQOO 15R Design: Appealing, Not Flashy

Dimensions - 157.61 x 74.42 x 7.90mm

Weight - 206 grams (Triumph Silver)

Durability - IP68 + IP69

The iQOO 15R follows the brand's familiar design language from the iQOO 15, but packs it into a much more compact form factor, while adding a few subtle flourishes that give it some personality. The phone uses a glass-and-metal sandwich construction that lends it a bit of heft and a premium in-hand feel. The phone measures 7.9mm thick and tips the scales at 206g, making it reasonably slim, considering it houses a very large battery (more about that later).

The edges of the phone are slightly rounded, which allows it to sit naturally in the palm without digging into it. The camera island is placed inside a rounded-square module in the top-left corner. It is slightly raised but blends well into the overall design of the handset, without appearing bulky.

The iQOO 15R is available in two colourways — Dark Knight and Triumph Silver. I have the latter, which is arguably the more eye-catching option of the two finishes available. It is also the one with a glass back, while the Dark Knight shade uses fibreglass. What stands out is that iQOO has added a pixel-like checkered pattern across the rear panel, which becomes noticeable when light reflects off it at certain angles.

It isn't overly flashy, but it gives the phone a slightly playful identity compared to the finishes we usually see, which are either very understated or ostentatious.

On the durability front, while the iQOO 15R lacks the IP69K rating of its OnePlus rival, the IP68 + IP69 certification should provide more than enough protection against everyday accidents.

iQOO 15R Display: Built for Speed

Size and resolution - 6.59-inch 1.5K LTPS AMOLED, 1,260x2,750 pixels

Refresh rate - 144Hz

Protection - NA

The iQOO 15R sports a 6.59-inch AMOLED screen with 1.5K resolution and a 144Hz refresh rate, making it the ideal display you'd want from a performance-focused smartphone. In everyday usage, the display produces vibrant colours, deep black levels, and sharp text. Watching films and shows, especially those that support HDR, is a pleasant experience all around.

Scrolling through apps also feels extremely fluid, while the high refresh rate adds an extra layer of smoothness when navigating the interface.

What stands out more are the bezels, or perhaps the lack thereof. They are remarkably narrow and, more importantly, uniform. The brand has done a great job trimming the bottom chin to the point where it almost matches the top and side borders, giving the phone a very clean, all-screen look that rivals much more expensive flagships.

Another thing I appreciated was the flat display. Unlike curved panels, the flat nature of the screen reduces accidental touches during gaming or typing. It's a small detail, but one I think contributes positively to everyday usability. Moving on, the ultrasonic fingerprint scanner is positioned at a comfortable height, allowing the thumb to rest naturally and unlock the handset quickly.

iQOO 15R Performance and Software: Every Bit of Impressive

Processor - Snapdragon 8 Gen 5

Memory - Up to 12GB LPDDR5x (RAM), Up to 512GB UFS 4.1 (storage)

OS - Android 16-based OriginOS 6

Updates Promised - 4 Years OS + 6 Years Security Patches

Performance is arguably the iQOO 15R's biggest strength. It has been launched at a time when smartphone makers are struggling to source memory components. This is driving up the Bill of Materials (BoM) and leaving brands with effectively two choices: hike the price or compromise on specifications. Thankfully, this is what sets the iQOO 15R apart in its segment.

It comes with the Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 chipset under the hood, which also powers its main rival, the OnePlus 15R. In everyday usage, the phone flies through everything you can throw at it, rarely feeling stressed. Opening apps, switching between multiple tasks, or quickly jumping between social media, messaging, and streaming apps happens without any noticeable slowdown.

Even with a dozen apps sitting in the background, the UI stays snappy, and the animations don't lag.

Benchmarks iQOO 15R OnePlus 15R Display Resolution 1.5K 1.5K Chipset Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 (3nm) Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 (3nm) AnTuTu v10 30,91,779 29,85,657 PCMark Work Performance 3.0 15,023 13,782 Geekbench 6 Single 2,659 2,813 Geekbench 6 Multi 8,574 9,375 Geekbench AI CPU (Quantized) 4,198 FTR Geekbench AI GPU (Quantized) 2,419 3,182 3DM Wild Life Maxed Out Maxed Out 3DM Wild Life Unlimited 21,026 21,253 3DM Steel Nomad Light 1,596 2,032

Gaming, meanwhile, is clearly where the iQOO 15R feels most at home. I spent some time playing BGMI at "Smooth" graphics and "Extreme" frame rates, and the 15R didn't flinch. It maintained consistently high frame rates even during hot drops and final circles. Call of Duty: Mobile was a similar story; it handled "Very High" graphics and "Max" frame rates with minimal noticeable drops.

If you're a Genshin Impact player, however, you'll probably want to stick to Medium or High settings for the ideal balance between visuals and stability, but the phone still handles the game better than most sub-Rs. 50,000 phones. I noticed some warmth being induced around the top half of the rear panel after about 30 minutes of sustained gameplay, but it never got uncomfortably hot.

On the software front, the iQOO 15R runs on Android 16-based OriginOS 6, which feels fast and visually polished. I've talked about it in-depth in my iQOO 15 review, and the 15R has a similar story. You can read more about it here. Overall, the UI relies on smooth animations and subtle transitions that complement the handset's high-refresh-rate display.

That said, OriginOS still ships with a few pre-installed apps that you may want to remove, with Block Blast being one of the usual culprits. Thankfully, you can uninstall most of them fairly easily. Lastly, the iQOO 15 is promised to receive four major Android OS updates and six years of security patches, which is excellent and should keep the phone usable for years to come.

iQOO 15R Cameras: Does the Job

Rear - 50-megapixel primary (f/1.88) + 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle (f/2.2)

Front - 32-megapixel (f/2.45)

The camera system on the iQOO 15R is headlined by a 50-megapixel primary sensor, accompanied by an ultra-wide-angle camera. While iQOO smartphones aren't usually known for their cameras, the brand's latest mid-flagship does a respectable job. In good lighting, the main sensor captures photos with plenty of detail and balanced colours. The dynamic range is respectable, and it does a decent job of maintaining the intricate balance between bright highlights and dark shadows.

iQOO 15R daylight and low-light primary camera samples (tap to expand)

Despite a lack of a dedicated telephoto sensor, portrait photos come out fairly well, with good background separation in most scenarios. However, there were occasions during which edge detection struggled.

iQOO 15R portrait camera samples (tap to expand)

Low-light photography is acceptable but not exceptional. While the camera manages to retain usable details, images can sometimes lack detail. This also applies to portrait photos taken in dimly lit conditions.

The ultra-wide-angle camera is useful when you need a broader field of view. However, as is the case with most phones in this price bracket, you will notice a considerable drop in detail compared to shots captured with the primary sensor.

iQOO 15R ultra-wide-angle camera samples (tap to expand)

On the front, the 32-megapixel selfie camera on the iQOO 15R produces sharp selfies with fairly accurate skin tones in daylight conditions. On some occasions, though, it has a tendency to oversharpen images. In low-light conditions, images tend to lose clarity in both standard and portrait selfie shots.

iQOO 15R selfie camera sample (tap to expand)

Overall, iQOO 15R's camera system feels reliable for everyday photography, even if it doesn't push the boundaries of what a smartphone camera can do.

iQOO 15R Battery Life: Fantastic

Battery Capacity - 7,600mAh

Wired Charging - 100W

Wireless Charging - No

Included in the Box - Yes (100W)

Battery life is yet another area where the iQOO 15R excels. The phone has a massive 7,600mAh battery, which is one of the largest you'll find in this segment, packed inside a fairly slim chassis. In my experience, the phone comfortably lasts more than a day with moderate usage. On lighter days involving messaging, browsing, and some streaming, it can stretch into the second day without much trouble.

Charging speeds are equally impressive. With support for 100W fast charging, the battery refills from 0 to 100 percent, and till the “fully charged” notification appears, in about 48 minutes. This is surprisingly quick despite its large capacity.

Thus, the iQOO 15R is sure to alleviate your battery anxiety, should you upgrade to it.

iQOO 15R Verdict

The iQOO 15R feels like a true resurrection of the "flagship killer" spirit, prioritising raw speed, smoothness, and endurance over trying to do everything at once. It feels consistently quick, the display makes every interaction fluid, and the battery life removes the usual anxiety that comes with performance-heavy smartphones.

It isn't flawless, however. The cameras are reliable rather than groundbreaking, and the software experience isn't without any unessential apps. But none of them is major enough to ring alarm bells.

If your priority is something that stays fast, lasts long, and handles everything you throw at it without complaint, the iQOO 15R is a top-shelf recommendation. The OnePlus 15R (review) is its main rival, offering a similar experience, while the Vivo V70 will be a better fit for photography enthusiasts, owing to its Zeiss optics.