The iQOO 16R is expected to join the upcoming iQOO 16 series in India. The purported smartphone has now appeared on the Geekbench benchmarking platform, revealing its processor, RAM configuration and operating system. The listing comes shortly after the smartphone was spotted on several certification sites, suggesting an imminent launch. The iQOO 16R is expected to succeed the iQOO 15R, which was launched in India in February with a Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 chipset, a 6.59-inch AMOLED display and a 7,600mAh battery.

iQOO 16R Geekbench Listing Reveals Key Details

An unannounced device has surfaced on Geekbench with the model number Vivo I2606. Tipster Abhishek Yadav (@yabhishekhd) claims that the device is the iQOO 16R. The handset appears to have scored 1,775 points in the single-core test and 6,680 points in the multi-core test.

According to the tipster, the Geekbench listing identifies Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 chipset. The processor carries the identifier SM8735 and includes two cores clocked at 2.02GHz, two cores at 2.80GHz, three cores at 3.01GHz and one core at 3.21GHz. The chipset is also listed with an Adreno 825 GPU.

The Geekbench listing further suggests that the purported iQOO 16R smartphone will feature 12GB of RAM and run Android 17 out of the box. However, the benchmark entry does not reveal details about the handset's storage or other hardware specifications.

iQOO 16R Specifications, Launch Timeline (Expected)

The iQOO 16R has previously appeared on Indonesia's Tingkat Komponen Dalam Negeri (TKDN) certification platform with the model number I2606. The same model number was subsequently spotted on India's BIS certification website, suggesting that the smartphone could launch in both markets. The handset is expected to arrive as a rebranded version of the iQOO Z12 Turbo in China and could debut in select global markets as the iQOO 16s.

Previous reports suggest that the iQOO 16R could feature a 6.59-inch AMOLED display with up to a 165Hz refresh rate and a 10,000mAh battery. It is also tipped to include a built-in active cooling fan. However, iQOO has yet to officially confirm the handset's specifications or launch timeline.

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