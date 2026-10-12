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iQOO OriginOS 7 Update Timeline Revealed for India: Check Eligible Phones

OriginOS 7 is claimed to bring a refreshed interface, better multitasking and new AI features to Vivo and iQOO phones.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by Rohan Pal | Updated: 12 October 2026 14:45 IST
iQOO OriginOS 7 Update Timeline Revealed for India: Check Eligible Phones

iQOO 15 (pictured) is scheduled to get OriginOS 7 by late October

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Highlights
  • iQOO 15R and iQOO 13 are set to receive the update in November
  • iQOO 12 and Neo 10 series phones are next in December
  • Five iQOO Neo and Z series phones are due for the update in January
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iQOO has announced that OriginOS 7, based on Android 17, will roll out to its smartphones in India in phases, starting later this month with the iQOO 15 and continuing through February 2027. Several models across the company's number, Neo and Z series are scheduled to receive it over the following months, with the rollout extending to February 2027. The OriginOS 7 user interface will also be rolling out to Vivo smartphones in the country during the same timeline.

iQOO OriginOS 7 Rollout Timeline

iQOO India CEO Nipun Marya (@nipunmarya) shared the schedule in a post on X, confirming that iQOO 15 is scheduled to receive the latest Android 17-based update by the end of October this year. The iQOO 15R and iQOO 13 will receive the update by mid-November.

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The iQOO 12, iQOO Neo 10 and iQOO Neo 10R are expected to get the update by mid-December. Towards the end of January 2027, OriginOS 7 is expected to reach the iQOO Neo 9 Pro, iQOO Z11 5G, iQOO Z11x 5G, iQOO Z10 5G and iQOO Z10R 5G.

The iQOO Z10x 5G is next in line for an update by the end of February 2027. iQOO added that the rollout schedule does not cover carrier-exclusive models, which may receive the update separately.

OriginOS 7 is claimed to bring a refreshed interface, better multitasking and new AI features to Vivo and iQOO phones. Users will be able to run multiple apps in separate windows, find files by describing what they need, and use Vivo's Jovi assistant to summarise documents and manage tasks. The update will also add features such as AI call answering, call summaries and Snap & Go, which can pick out travel or event details from screenshots and suggest adding them to the calendar.

Eligible Vivo and iQOO users will also get new themes and dynamic wallpapers, along with tools to share files across devices and use a compatible Vivo phone as a webcam for a PC. The update will also include security features to flag malicious apps, unsafe links and spam calls.

iQOO 15

iQOO 15

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Brighter, smoother AMOLED display
  • Excellent all-round performance
  • Cleaner, refined software experience
  • Improved cameras
  • Solid battery life
  • Bad
  • Noticeably thick bottom bezel
  • Black levels are not deepest
  • Inconsistent low-light portraits
Read detailed iQOO 15 review
Display 6.85-inch
Processor Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5
Front Camera 32-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 50-megapixel + 50-megapixel
RAM 12GB, 16GB
Storage 256GB, 512GB
Battery Capacity 7,000mAh
OS Android 16
Resolution 1,440x3,168 pixels
iQOO 15R

iQOO 15R

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Outstanding performance for its price
  • Smooth 144Hz AMOLED display
  • Outstanding battery life and charging speeds
  • Long software support commitment
  • Bad
  • Average ultra-wide-angle camera
  • Some pre-installed apps remain
Read detailed iQOO 15R review
Display 6.59-inch
Processor Snapdragon 8 Gen 5
Front Camera 32-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 8-megapixel
RAM 8GB, 12GB
Storage 256GB, 512GB
Battery Capacity 7600mAh
OS Android 16
Resolution 1260x2750 pixels
iQOO 13

iQOO 13

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Flagship performance
  • Great display
  • Excellent battery life
  • Good design
  • IP68/IP69 rating
  • Ultrasonic Fingerprint scanner
  • Bad
  • No wireless charging
  • Low light performance
Read detailed iQOO 13 review
Display 6.82-inch
Front Camera 32-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 50-megapixel + 50-megapixel
RAM 12GB, 16GB
Storage 256GB, 512GB
Battery Capacity 6000mAh
OS Android 15
Resolution 1440x3168 pixels
iQOO 12

iQOO 12

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Powerful chip
  • Reliable primary and telephoto cameras
  • Good build quality
  • Good battery life
  • Charges within 30 minutes
  • Decent software support
  • Fast fingerprint scanner
  • Bad
  • Less capable wide-angle camera
  • Subpar low light camera performance
  • Incessant promotions from app store
  • No wireless charging support
Read detailed iQOO 12 review
Display 6.78-inch
Processor Snapdragon 8 Gen 3
Front Camera 16-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 64-megapixel + 50-megapixel
RAM 12GB, 16GB
Storage 256GB, 512GB
Battery Capacity 5000mAh
OS Android 14
Resolution 1260x2800 pixels
iQOO Neo 10 (2025)

iQOO Neo 10 (2025)

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Slim IP65-rated design
  • Bright 144Hz display with excellent touch sensitivity
  • Capable primary camera
  • Excellent battery life with very fast charging
  • Good gaming performance
  • Remains cool when stressed
  • Bad
  • Design could have been more exciting
  • Poor ultrawide camera performance
  • Ultrawide video capture limited to 1080p 30fps
  • Average low-light video recording
Read detailed iQOO Neo 10 (2025) review
Display 6.78-inch
Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 8s Gen 4
Front Camera 32-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 8-megapixel
RAM 8GB, 12GB, 16GB
Storage 128GB, 256GB, 512GB
Battery Capacity 7000mAh
OS Android 15
Resolution 1260x2800 pixels
iQOO Neo 10R

iQOO Neo 10R

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Processor offers good performance
  • Vibrant 120Hz display with skinny borders
  • Excellent battery life
  • Fast wired charging
  • Bad
  • Heats up when stressed
  • Plasticy build quality
  • Lacks NFC
  • Overall still camera quality isn't great
  • Low light video isn't up to expectations
Read detailed iQOO Neo 10R review
Display 6.78-inch
Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 8s Gen 3
Front Camera 32-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 8-megapixel
RAM 8GB, 12GB
Storage 128GB, 256GB
Battery Capacity 6400mAh
OS Android 15
Resolution 1260x2800 pixels
iQOO Neo 9 Pro

iQOO Neo 9 Pro

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Excellent hardware performance
  • Reliable battery life, fast charging
  • Good primary camera
  • Bright AMOLED screen
  • Decent software support
  • Bad
  • Weaker ultrawide-angle camera
  • Fingerprint sensor could be faster
  • V-Appstore notification spam must be manually disabled
Read detailed iQOO Neo 9 Pro review
Display 6.78-inch
Processor Snapdragon 8 Gen 2
Front Camera 16-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 8-megapixel
RAM 8GB, 12GB
Storage 128GB, 256GB
Battery Capacity 5160mAh
OS Android 14
Resolution 1260x2800 pixels
iQOO Z11

iQOO Z11

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Excellent AMOLED display
  • Smooth everyday performance
  • Great battery life and optimisation
  • Interesting Aurora Green colourway
  • Bad
  • Cameras are fairly average overall
  • Plastic rear does not feel premium
  • Slow in-display fingerprint sensor
  • Charging speeds could be better
Read detailed iQOO Z11 review
Display 6.83-inch
Processor MediaTek Dimensity 7500 Turbo
Front Camera 32-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 8-megapixel
RAM 6GB, 8GB, 12GB
Storage 128GB, 256GB
Battery Capacity 7050mAh
OS Android 16
Resolution 1260x2800 pixels
iQOO Z10

iQOO Z10

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display 6.77-inch
Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 7s Gen 3
Front Camera 8-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 8GB, 12GB
Storage 128GB, 256GB
Battery Capacity 7300mAh
OS Android 15
Resolution 1080x2392 pixels
iQOO Z10R 5G

iQOO Z10R 5G

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Slim IP69-rated design
  • Bright and fast HDR-capable curved-edge display
  • Smooth software experience
  • Good battery life
  • Bad
  • Only 2 years OS and 3 years of SMRs
  • Jarring haptics
  • Average overall camera performance
Read detailed iQOO Z10R 5G review
Display 6.77-inch
Processor MediaTek Dimensity 7400
Front Camera 32-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 8GB, 12GB
Storage 128GB, 256GB
Battery Capacity 5700mAh
OS Android 15
Resolution 1080x2392 pixels
iQOO Z10x

iQOO Z10x

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Stylish IP64-rated design
  • Dynamic light is useful
  • Good raw performance
  • Bad
  • Software needs optimisation
  • Cameras need a lot of work
  • Charging is relatively slow
  • Speakers aren't loud enough
  • No 3.5mm headphone jack
Read detailed iQOO Z10x review
Display 6.72-inch
Processor MediaTek Dimensity 7300
Front Camera 8-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 6GB, 8GB
Storage 128GB, 256GB
Battery Capacity 6500mAh
OS Android 15
Resolution 1080x2408 pixels
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Further reading: iQOO, OriginOS 7, OriginOS 7 Update, Android 17, iQOO 15, iQOO 13, iQOO Neo Series, iQOO Z Series, Vivo
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
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