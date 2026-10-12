iQOO OriginOS 7 Update Timeline Revealed for India: Check Eligible Phones

iQOO has announced that OriginOS 7, based on Android 17, will roll out to its smartphones in India in phases, starting later this month with the iQOO 15 and continuing through February 2027. Several models across the company's number, Neo and Z series are scheduled to receive it over the following months, with the rollout extending to February 2027. The OriginOS 7 user interface will also be rolling out to Vivo smartphones in the country during the same timeline.

iQOO OriginOS 7 Rollout Timeline

iQOO India CEO Nipun Marya (@nipunmarya) shared the schedule in a post on X, confirming that iQOO 15 is scheduled to receive the latest Android 17-based update by the end of October this year. The iQOO 15R and iQOO 13 will receive the update by mid-November.

The iQOO 12, iQOO Neo 10 and iQOO Neo 10R are expected to get the update by mid-December. Towards the end of January 2027, OriginOS 7 is expected to reach the iQOO Neo 9 Pro, iQOO Z11 5G, iQOO Z11x 5G, iQOO Z10 5G and iQOO Z10R 5G.

The iQOO Z10x 5G is next in line for an update by the end of February 2027. iQOO added that the rollout schedule does not cover carrier-exclusive models, which may receive the update separately.

OriginOS 7 is claimed to bring a refreshed interface, better multitasking and new AI features to Vivo and iQOO phones. Users will be able to run multiple apps in separate windows, find files by describing what they need, and use Vivo's Jovi assistant to summarise documents and manage tasks. The update will also add features such as AI call answering, call summaries and Snap & Go, which can pick out travel or event details from screenshots and suggest adding them to the calendar.

Eligible Vivo and iQOO users will also get new themes and dynamic wallpapers, along with tools to share files across devices and use a compatible Vivo phone as a webcam for a PC. The update will also include security features to flag malicious apps, unsafe links and spam calls.