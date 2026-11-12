iQOO 16 was launched in China earlier this year, in late September, as the Vivo sub-brand's flagship smartphone. The handset was recently showcased in India at India Mobile Congress 2026, confirming its imminent arrival. Now, it appears that the tech firm is also preparing to launch another iQOO 16 series handset in the country, as the rumoured iQOO 16R has been spotted on a certification website in India. The phone is said to be the rebranded version of the iQOO Z12 Turbo, and could debut in other global markets as the iQOO 16s. It is said to pack a notably larger battery than its predecessor.

iQOO 16R Appears on BIS Site With Model Number I2606

Android Treasure reports that an unspecified iQOO smartphone has been spotted on the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) website with the model number I2606. The model is said to belong to the rumoured iQOO 16R. The listing on the certification website seemingly confirms the imminent launch of the iQOO 16 series smartphone. However, it does not reveal an exact launch timeline or specifications.

The iQOO smartphone was earlier spotted on Malaysia's SIRIM certification database with the same model. However, the handset is expected to launch in select global markets outside India and China as the iQOO 16s. The smartphone will reportedly be powered by an unreleased Snapdragon 8 Gen 6 chipset from Qualcomm, which might sit below the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 6 and Snapdragon 8 Elite Extreme Gen 6 SoCs.

Further, leaks suggest that iQOO 16R or iQOO 16s will be launched with a 10,000mAh battery. It might also sport a 6.59-inch AMOLED display that refreshes at up to 165Hz. For thermal management, the smartphone is expected to feature a built-in active cooling fan. Interestingly, the phone has appeared in the BIS database before the imminent arrival of the flagship iQOO 16. Leaks suggest that the phone will be unveiled in the country in December.

In China, the iQOO 16 is powered by the flagship Snapdragon 8 Elite Extreme Gen 6 chipset, which is built on a 2nm process. It features a 6.85-inch 2K AMOLED display with Samsung M16 luminescent material, up to a 165Hz refresh rate, 508 ppi pixel density, and up to 2,800 nits peak brightness in HBM. The smartphone packs an 8,400mAh battery and carries a triple 50-megapixel rear camera system.