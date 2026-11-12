Technology News
English Edition

iQOO 16R India Launch Seemingly Confirmed as Phone Receives Key Regulatory Certification

iQOO 16R is expected to launch in select global markets as the iQOO 16s.

Written by Dhruv Raghav, Edited by Rohan Pal | Updated: 12 November 2026 12:45 IST
iQOO 16R India Launch Seemingly Confirmed as Phone Receives Key Regulatory Certification

iQOO 16R is expected to join the upcoming iQOO 16 in India

Click Here to Add Gadgets360 As A Trusted Source As A Preferred Source On Google
Highlights
  • iQOO 16R could be the rebranded iQOO Z12 Turbo version
  • iQOO 16R might feature a Snapdragon 8 series SoC
  • iQOO 16R might pack a 10,000mAh battery
Advertisement

iQOO 16 was launched in China earlier this year, in late September, as the Vivo sub-brand's flagship smartphone. The handset was recently showcased in India at India Mobile Congress 2026, confirming its imminent arrival. Now, it appears that the tech firm is also preparing to launch another iQOO 16 series handset in the country, as the rumoured iQOO 16R has been spotted on a certification website in India. The phone is said to be the rebranded version of the iQOO Z12 Turbo, and could debut in other global markets as the iQOO 16s. It is said to pack a notably larger battery than its predecessor.

iQOO 16R Appears on BIS Site With Model Number I2606

Android Treasure reports that an unspecified iQOO smartphone has been spotted on the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) website with the model number I2606. The model is said to belong to the rumoured iQOO 16R. The listing on the certification website seemingly confirms the imminent launch of the iQOO 16 series smartphone. However, it does not reveal an exact launch timeline or specifications.

The iQOO smartphone was earlier spotted on Malaysia's SIRIM certification database with the same model. However, the handset is expected to launch in select global markets outside India and China as the iQOO 16s. The smartphone will reportedly be powered by an unreleased Snapdragon 8 Gen 6 chipset from Qualcomm, which might sit below the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 6 and Snapdragon 8 Elite Extreme Gen 6 SoCs.

Further, leaks suggest that iQOO 16R or iQOO 16s will be launched with a 10,000mAh battery. It might also sport a 6.59-inch AMOLED display that refreshes at up to 165Hz. For thermal management, the smartphone is expected to feature a built-in active cooling fan. Interestingly, the phone has appeared in the BIS database before the imminent arrival of the flagship iQOO 16. Leaks suggest that the phone will be unveiled in the country in December.

In China, the iQOO 16 is powered by the flagship Snapdragon 8 Elite Extreme Gen 6 chipset, which is built on a 2nm process. It features a 6.85-inch 2K AMOLED display with Samsung M16 luminescent material, up to a 165Hz refresh rate, 508 ppi pixel density, and up to 2,800 nits peak brightness in HBM. The smartphone packs an 8,400mAh battery and carries a triple 50-megapixel rear camera system.

iQOO 16

iQOO 16

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display 6.85-inch
Processor Snapdragon 8 Elite Extreme Gen 6
Front Camera 32-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 50-megapixel + 50-megapixel
RAM 12GB
Storage 256GB
Battery Capacity 8400mAh
OS Android 17
Resolution 1,440x3,168 pixels
Comments

Get your daily dose of tech news, reviews, and insights, in under 80 characters on Gadgets 360 Turbo. Connect with fellow tech lovers on our Forum. Follow us on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News for instant updates. Catch all the action on our YouTube channel.

Further reading: iQOO 16R, iQOO, iQOO 16R India Launch, iQOO 16 India Launch, iQOO 16R Specifications, iQOO 16 Specifications
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav is currently working as a Senior Sub Editor at Gadgets360. He has previously covered the North American financial markets as a Headline News Correspondent for a major news agency. After taking a sabbatical to prepare for the Civil Services examination, he returned to journalism to cover tech policy, with a special focus on AI laws and online gaming regulation. Now, he is back in Gadgets360 to write features and edit stories. To unwind, he likes to spend time with his PS5, listening ...More
Diwali Smartphone Sales Reportedly Decline 20 Percent as Rising Prices Hit Consumer Demand

Related Stories

iQOO 16R India Launch Seemingly Confirmed as Phone Receives Key Regulatory Certification
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
Turbo Read

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
LATEST DEALS ON HotDeals360
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Vivo Watch GT 2 India Variant Key Features, Colourways Leaked Ahead of Launch
#Latest Stories
  1. Xiaomi Watch S5 41mm, Xiaomi Clip and Mijia Smart Home Appliances to Launch Next Week Alongside Xiaomi 18 Pro Series
  2. ChatGPT Finances Now Available on Mac, Lets Users Track Spending, Savings and More
  3. Suiet Wallet Calls It Quits, Marking Another Exit From Sui Ecosystem
  4. Google Gemini Decisions API Debuts With Support for 1,000 Questions Per Request
  5. Redmi K100 Ultra Specifications Leak; Could Pack a 2nm Chipset and 10,000mAh Battery and More
  6. Vu Masterpiece AEye TV Series Launched in India With RGB MiniLED Displays, Dolby Atmos Support: Price, Specifications
  7. Marvel 1943: Rise of Hydra Still in Development, Skydance Games Says After Cancellation Rumours
  8. Google Announces Gemini Intelligence for Android Auto With Proactive AI Suggestions
  9. Google Labs Launches Tabletop as an AI-Powered Collaborative Tool for Trips, Games and Group Activities
  10. Vivo X500 Series India Launch Date Announced; Will Debut Alongside Vivo Watch GT 2, Zeiss Telephoto Converter Kit
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2026. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »