iQOO 16 is expected to be launched later this year as the Vivo sub-brand's new flagship smartphone. Similarly, the tech firm might also launch its next-generation Neo series smartphone soon, namely the iQOO Neo 12. Recently, a report highlighted that the smartphone maker will equip the iQOO 16 with the unreleased flagship Snapdragon 8 Elite series chipset from Qualcomm, while the iQOO Neo 12 might launch with last year's Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 SoC. Now, new details regarding the two phones have surfaced online. The latest leak suggests that the two phones will arrive with a notable display upgrade over their respective predecessors.

iQOO 16, iQOO Neo 12 Specifications, Features (Expected)

In a post on Weibo, tipster Digital Chat Station (translated from Chinese) has shared key specifications of an upcoming mid-range and a flagship smartphone. Gizmochina reports that the details belong to the rumoured iQOO 16 and iQOO Neo 12. The flagship iQOO 16 is said to be equipped with a 6.85-inch display, offering 2K resolution and up to a 165Hz refresh rate.

On the other hand, the iQOO Neo 12 will reportedly be launched with a 6.83-inch touchscreen, offering the same resolution as the iQOO 16, while delivering up to a 185HZ refresh rate. The Vivo sub-brand is said to source the AMOLED panel for the iQOO 16 from Samsung. Meanwhile, the Chinese display manufacturer Visionox is said to supply the display panel for the mid-range iQOO Neo 12. However, the company has yet to confirm these details.

To recap, the iQOO 15 was launched in India in November 2025 with a 6.85-inch Samsung M14 8T LTPO AMOLED display, delivering up to a 144Hz refresh rate, 2K resolution, 508 ppi pixel density, up to 6,000 nits of local peak brightness, and the 1Hz always-on display feature. Meanwhile, the iQOO Neo 11 was unveiled in October last year with a 6.82-inch 2K LTPO AMOLED display, offering up to a 144Hz refresh rate, 510 ppi pixel density, 2,592Hz PWM dimming, 3,200Hz touch sampling rate, and 25.4ms touch response time.

Previous leaks suggest that the iQOO 16 will be powered by an octa-core Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 6 Pro chipset. Meanwhile, the iQOO Neo 12 is said to arrive with Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 SoC. The company is also expected to redesign the rear camera module of the iQOO 16, which might also pack a notably larger battery than its predecessor.