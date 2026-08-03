iQOO Neo 11 was released last October with Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset and has a 7,500mAh battery. Now, the company appears to be expanding the lineup with the iQOO Neo 11S. While the Vivo subbrand remains tight-lipped about its launch, key details about the upcoming phone have leaked online. The iQOO Neo 11S is likely to offer battery upgrades over the iQOO Neo 11. It could run on an underclocked version of the MediaTek Dimensity 9500 chipset.

iQOO Neo 11S Specifications (Rumoured)

Tipster Digital Chat Station (translated from Chinese) on Weibo claimed that an upcoming iQOO Neo 11 smartphone will run on a customised version of MediaTek's Dimensity 9500 chipset. This chipset is said to clock slightly lower than the standard version of the Dimensity 9500. The tipster has not explicitly revealed the phone's name, but the handset in question is believed to be the iQOO Neo 11S. For reference, the iQOO Neo 11 features a Snapdragon 8 Elite SoC.

The purported iQOO Neo 11S is said to offer iQOO's software optimisations. It is tipped to feature a 2K resolution display, and the panel could be manufactured using a new domestic display technology. The battery capacity is said to be over 9,000mAh.

If the latest rumour holds any weight, the iQOO Neo 11S will offer upgrades over the iQOO Neo 11, which has a 6.82-inch 2K LTPO AMOLED display and a 7,500mAh battery. The existing model runs on a Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset.

Previous leaks claimed that the iQOO Neo 11S will launch in China in August with a starting price tag of CNY 3,000 (roughly Rs. 42,000). It is tipped to be offered in 12GB + 256GB, 12GB + 512GB, 16GB + 256GB, and 16GB + 512GB RAM and storage configurations. It is rumoured to come in Light White, Shadow Black, and Wind Chaser (translated from Chinese) colour options.

The iQOO Neo 11S could support 100W wired fast charging. It is likely to include an ultrasonic in-display fingerprint sensor and an IP68-rated build.

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