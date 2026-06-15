iQOO could be preparing a new addition to its Neo smartphone lineup in China. A handset believed to be the iQOO Neo 11S has now surfaced on Geekbench, revealing key hardware details ahead of any official announcement. The listing points to MediaTek's upcoming flagship Dimensity 9500 chipset, paired with 16GB of RAM and Android 16. Earlier certification records have also hinted at fast-charging capabilities, suggesting the smartphone may arrive as a minor upgrade over the existing Snapdragon 8 Elite-powered iQOO Neo 11.

iQOO Neo 11S Could Debut With MediaTek Dimensity 9500, 100W Charging

A Vivo smartphone carrying the model number V2545A has appeared on Geekbench. According to an X post by tech blogger Anvin (@ZionsAnvin), the device is believed to be the rumoured iQOO Neo 11S, which is expected to launch in China. The benchmark listing reveals a single-core score of 3,395 and a multi-core score of 10,312. It also indicates that the handset is likely to run Android 16 out of the box and that it includes approximately 16GB of RAM.

The Geekbench listing indicates that the iQOO Neo 11S handset is powered by MediaTek's Dimensity 9500 chipset, identified by the MT6993 model number. The processor appears to feature four cores clocked at 2.23GHz, three cores running at 3.03GHz, and a primary core operating at 3.23GHz. The listing also points to a Mali-G1-Ultra MC12 GPU.

An earlier 3C certification listing linked the same Vivo V2545A model number to a 100W charger, according to the blogger, suggesting support for high-speed wired charging. We do not yet know any more details about the rumoured iQOO Neo 11S smartphone.

The handset is expected to arrive as a higher-end variant of the iQOO Neo 11, which debuted in China in October 2025 with a Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset, a 7,500mAh battery, and 100W wired charging. Further details about the purported iQOO Neo 11S are likely to emerge ahead of its expected debut.

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