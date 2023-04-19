Technology News
iQoo Neo 8 Pro AnTuTu Score Leaked; Tipped to Outperform Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC

A benchmark for the iQoo Neo 8 Pro indicates a higher score than the Asus ROG Phone 7.

Written by Pranav Hegde, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 19 April 2023 11:47 IST
iQoo Neo 8 Pro AnTuTu Score Leaked; Tipped to Outperform Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC

iQoo Neo 8 series will launch as a successor to the Neo 7 series.

Highlights
  • iQoo Neo 8 Pro is tipped to feature a MediaTek Dimensity 9200+ SoC
  • The handset may be equipped with up to 16GB of LPDDR5X RAM
  • The iQoo Neo 8 Pro could feature support for 120W fast charging

iQoo Neo 8 Pro specifications have leaked online ahead of the smartphone's debut. The company is expected to launch the iQoo Neo 8 series in the coming months in China. The lineup is expected to include at least two smartphones, namely the iQoo Neo 8 and iQoo Neo 8 Pro. The devices will debut as a successor to the iQoo Neo 7 (Review) series in China and India. While the Chinese smartphone maker is yet to confirm the launch date of the iQoo Neo 8 series a new leak has revealed the AnTuTu score of the iQoo Neo 8 Pro.

A TechGoing report reveals the performance details of the upcoming iQoo Neo 8 Pro, based on a listing on the benchmarking website AnTuTu. The phone bears the model number V2302A, and the listing reveals that the iQoo Neo 8 Pro has scored 1,368,597 points on AnTuTu. The phone is expected to feature a Dimensity 9200+ SoC, which is yet to be announced by MediaTek. According to the listing, the Dimensity 9200+ SoC has a Cortex-X3 Prime core, three Cortex-A715 cores and four Cortex-A510 cores. It also features a Mali Immortalis G-715 GPU.

The listing also reveals that the iQoo Neo 8 Pro may feature LPDDR5x RAM and UFS 4.0 storage. The variant of the phone listed on AnTuTu has 16GB of RAM and 512GB of storage. It is expected to feature Android 13 out-of-the-box. We can expect it to feature Origin OS 3 or Funtouch OS 13 depending on where the phone makes its debut.

If the leaked benchmarking score is accurate, the iQoo Neo 8 Pro is set to outperform most handsets equipped with Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC. The recently launched Asus ROG Phone 7 series scored 1,360,082 points on AnTuTu. In our AnTuTu tests, the iQoo 11 (Review) and OnePlus 11 5G (Review) scored slightly lower than the purported AnTuTu score of the iQoo Neo 8 Pro.

Other details of the iQoo Neo 8 series have leaked in the past. The phones are likely to feature 1.5K AMOLED displays. They might also offer up to 120W fast charging support for their 5,000mAh batteries. The handsets are expected to feature a triple-camera setup on the rear panel, featuring a 50-megapixel main camera sensor.

Apple is opening its first stores in India, one in Mumbai and the other in Delhi. What does this mean for Apple customers in India? We discuss this and more on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Further reading: iQoo, iQoo Neo 8 Pro
Pranav Hegde
Pranav Hegde
Pranav Hegde writes about everything tech. He is a part of the Reviews team at Gadgets 360 and writes majorly about smartphones. Pranav has been a part of the industry for four years now. Other than writing about consumer tech, Pranav is also passionate about photography and enjoys bike rides to picturesque locations. He is available on Twitter as @PranavHegdeHere and on email at pranavh@ndtv.com. More
iQoo Neo 8 Pro AnTuTu Score Leaked; Tipped to Outperform Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC
