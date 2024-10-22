iQOO 13 will launch in China this month and the company has now revealed the exact date of the handset's unveiling. iQOO also confirmed the colour options of the handset. It will see an India launch as well, but the company has yet to announce the India launch date. However, iQOO has revealed the the availability details of the upcoming phone in the country. The handset will be equipped with Qualcomm's latest octa-core Snapdragon 8 Elite SoC paired with iQOO's Q2 gaming chipset.

iQOO 13 Launch Date, Colour Options, Design

The iQOO 13 will launch in China on October 30 at 4pm local time (1:30pm IST), the company confirmed in a Weibo post. The phone is confirmed to be offered in four colour options — black, green, grey, and white.

iQOO 13 appears to be similar in design to the preceding iQOO 12, with a squircle camera unit placed on the upper left corner of the rear panel. The power button and volume rocker are placed on the right edge. Previous teasers show the display sporting slim, uniform bezels with a centred hole-punch slot at the top for the front camera.

iQOO 13 India Availability

The iQOO 13 was recently teased to launch in India by the company's country head Nipun Marya. Now the company has announced that the phone will be available for purchase in the country via Amazon and the iQOO India website.

Several key features of the iQOO 13 have been revealed ahead of its launch. It is confirmed to be powered by the Snapdragon 8 Elite SoC paired with a Q2 gaming chipset. The phone will be equipped with a Q10 OLED display.

iQOO will house a 6,150mAh battery in the iQOO 13 with support for 120W wired fast charging. The Chinese variant is expected to run on OriginOS 5, while the Indian and international versions are likely to ship with Funtouch OS 15 based on Android 15.