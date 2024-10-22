Technology News
English Edition
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • iQOO 13 Launch Date Set for October 30; Design, Colour Options, India Availability Confirmed

iQOO 13 Launch Date Set for October 30; Design, Colour Options, India Availability Confirmed

iQOO 13 will be powered by Qualcomm's latest Snapdragon 8 Elite SoC.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 22 October 2024 16:39 IST
iQOO 13 Launch Date Set for October 30; Design, Colour Options, India Availability Confirmed

Photo Credit: iQOO

iQOO 13 will launch in China in black, green, grey and white

Highlights
  • iQOO 13 is confirmed to sport a Q10 OLED display
  • The handset will be available in India via Amazon and the official site
  • The iQOO 13 will pack a 6,150mAh battery with 120W charging support
Advertisement

iQOO 13 will launch in China this month and the company has now revealed the exact date of the handset's unveiling. iQOO also confirmed the colour options of the handset. It will see an India launch as well, but the company has yet to announce the India launch date. However, iQOO has revealed the the availability details of the upcoming phone in the country. The handset will be equipped with Qualcomm's latest octa-core Snapdragon 8 Elite SoC paired with iQOO's Q2 gaming chipset.

iQOO 13 Launch Date, Colour Options, Design

The iQOO 13 will launch in China on October 30 at 4pm local time (1:30pm IST), the company confirmed in a Weibo post. The phone is confirmed to be offered in four colour options — black, green, grey, and white.  

iQOO 13 appears to be similar in design to the preceding iQOO 12, with a squircle camera unit placed on the upper left corner of the rear panel. The power button and volume rocker are placed on the right edge. Previous teasers show the display sporting slim, uniform bezels with a centred hole-punch slot at the top for the front camera.

iQOO 13 India Availability

The iQOO 13 was recently teased to launch in India by the company's country head Nipun Marya. Now the company has announced that the phone will be available for purchase in the country via Amazon and the iQOO India website.

Several key features of the iQOO 13 have been revealed ahead of its launch. It is confirmed to be powered by the Snapdragon 8 Elite SoC paired with a Q2 gaming chipset. The phone will be equipped with a Q10 OLED display.

iQOO will house a 6,150mAh battery in the iQOO 13 with support for 120W wired fast charging. The Chinese variant is expected to run on OriginOS 5, while the Indian and international versions are likely to ship with Funtouch OS 15 based on Android 15.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: iQOO 13, iQOO 13 launch, iQOO 13 India launch, iQOO 13 Specifications, iQOO
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
BSNL Rolls Out Spam Protection and Other New Services, Introduces New Logo Ahead of Commercial 4G Launch
Snapdragon Summit: Samsung to Use Snapdragon 8 Elite Chip on Upcoming Phones; Could Arrive on Galaxy S25 Series

Related Stories

iQOO 13 Launch Date Set for October 30; Design, Colour Options, India Availability Confirmed
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. BSNL Introduces New Logo and 7 New Services for Indian Consumers
  2. Devara Part 1 OTT Release: Junior NTR's Film Might Stream on Netflix
  3. Realme GT 7 Pro Will Be First Phone in India With Snapdragon 8 Elite SoC
  4. OnePlus Diwali Sale Brings Big Discounts on OnePlus 12R, Nord 4, More
  5. Apple Rolls Out Final iOS 18.1 RC Ahead of Public Release Next Week
  6. iQOO 13 to Launch on October 30; Design, India Availability Confirmed
  7. OnePlus 13 Will Launch With Snapdragon 8 Elite Chipset
  8. Poco F7 Ultra, Poco F7 Pro Allegedly Spotted on IMEI Database
  9. Poco C75 Launch Set for October 25, Price, Specifications Teased
  10. Ambrane Solar 10K Power Bank With Inbuilt Solar Panel Launched in India
#Latest Stories
  1. Pixel 9a Dimensions Leak Online; Could Be Slightly Taller and Wider Than Pixel 8a
  2. WhatsApp for Android Reportedly Testing Snapchat-Like Camera Effects With Filters and Backgrounds
  3. Fake Website Posing as Sony’s Soneium Blockchain Reportedly Found in Google Search
  4. Poco C75 Launch Set for October 25, Price, Specifications Teased
  5. Gemini in Google Chat Rolled Out for Workspace Users, Can Summarise Unread Conversations
  6. Android 15 Update Reportedly Bricking Some Users' Pixel 6 Units
  7. BAYC Creator Yuga Labs Debuts Layer-3 Network ApeChain: All You Need to Know
  8. James Webb Space Telescope Uncovers Inside-Out Galaxy 700 Million Years After Big Bang
  9. Rare Fossils From Extinct Elephants Document Earliest Instance of Butchery in India’s Kashmir Valley
  10. Pacific Islands Academy of Sciences Launches to Boost Regional Research and Support Young Scientists
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2024. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »