Technology News
English Edition

iQOO 13 Confirmed to Get Snapdragon 8 Elite Chipset, 6,150mAh Battery, More

iQOO 13 is confirmed to support 120W fast charging.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 21 October 2024 14:00 IST
iQOO 13 Confirmed to Get Snapdragon 8 Elite Chipset, 6,150mAh Battery, More

Photo Credit: iQOO

iQOO has opened pre-reservations for the phone in China

Highlights
  • iQOO 13 will feature Q2 gaming chip
  • iQOO 13 China launch confirmed
  • It is currently up for pre-orders in China
Advertisement

iQOO 13 is confirmed to launch in China soon. The Vivo sub-brand is yet to disclose the exact launch date, but it has shared several teasers on the Web giving us a sneak peek of the upcoming handset. It is confirmed to feature BOE's Q10 display and will be powered by a Snapdragon 8 Elite chip. The IQOO 13 will also come with the company's self-developed Q2 gaming chip. It sports a 6,150mAh battery with 120W charging support. iQOO has opened pre-reservations for the phone in China.

The IQOO 13 will launch in China later this month, iQOO announced on Weibo on Sunday. The company has started accepting pre-reservations for the phone through its official website in China. JD.com and Tmall. Through multiple posts on the Chinese microblogging platform, iQOO has confirmed several details about the device.

IQOO 13 Specifications Revealed

Qualcomm's new Snapdragon 8 Elite chip aka Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 SoC will power the iQOO 13. It will feature BOE's Q10 Everest display. The handset is claimed to be the first in the world to use OLED circularly polarised light eye protection technology. The display is said to have grabbed certification from Germany and passed the test of the National Ophthalmology Engineering Center (machine translated).

The IQOO 13 will ship with a 6,150mAh battery with 120W fast charging support. IQOO has used third-generation silicon negative electrode technology for the new cell to maintain a thin and lightweight build. The handset will run on the latest OriginOS5 and come with dual speakers. It will include a 1016H haptic motor.

Further, IQOO confirms that the IQOO 13 uses a multi-layer graphene, 7K VC heat spreader for thermal management during long-term high-intensity running. It includes the company's self-developed gaming chip Q2 that brings PC-level 2K texture super-resolution and native 144FPS.

 

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: iQOO 13, iQOO 13 Specifications, iQOO
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
IBM Releases New AI Models for Businesses as GenAI Competition Heats Up
Marvel's Spider-Man 2 is Coming to PC in January 2025

Related Stories

iQOO 13 Confirmed to Get Snapdragon 8 Elite Chipset, 6,150mAh Battery, More
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. OnePlus 13 Launch Date, Colour Options, Design Officially Confirmed
  2. iPhone 16 Plus Review: The One Worth Buying This Year
  3. iPhone SE 4 Dummy Units Suggest Design Changes
  4. OnePlus Addresses Green Line, Motherboard Issues on Phones: Report
  5. Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 Special Edition Launched: Specifications, Price
  6. Samsung Galaxy S25 Series Dimensions Leak Online
  7. HMD Fusion Venom-Themed Phone Teased to Launch Soon
  8. iQOO 13 Launch Confirmed for October; Specifications Teased
  9. Call of Duty 2025 Is Reportedly a Black Ops 2 Sequel Set in 2035
  10. You Can Now Use the ChatGPT App on Your Windows Devices
#Latest Stories
  1. Google Play Store Developing Download Manager That Lists Recently Download Apps: Report
  2. Apple Intelligence Reportedly More Than Two Years Behind OpenAI’s ChatGPT and Google’s Gemini
  3. Samsung Galaxy S25 Series Dimensions Surface Online; May Get Slimmer Design Than Galaxy S24 Lineup
  4. ChatGPT Desktop App for Windows Rolled Out to Paid Subscribers in Early Beta
  5. Vivo Phone Spotted on TENAA Could Be Vivo V20; Key Specifications Surface Online
  6. Honor Magic 7 Series Storage Options, Colourways and Other Specifications Leaked Ahead of Launch
  7. Solar Maximum Explained: Current Status and Future Expectations in 2024
  8. Global South's Biodiversity Gaps in Genomic Databases Pose Challenges for Conservation Efforts
  9. Vikings' Quest for North American Colonies: Key Reasons for Their Retreat
  10. Hyundai Inster Cross EV With Up to 360 KM Range Announced
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2024. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »