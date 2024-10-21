iQOO 13 is confirmed to launch in China soon. The Vivo sub-brand is yet to disclose the exact launch date, but it has shared several teasers on the Web giving us a sneak peek of the upcoming handset. It is confirmed to feature BOE's Q10 display and will be powered by a Snapdragon 8 Elite chip. The IQOO 13 will also come with the company's self-developed Q2 gaming chip. It sports a 6,150mAh battery with 120W charging support. iQOO has opened pre-reservations for the phone in China.

The IQOO 13 will launch in China later this month, iQOO announced on Weibo on Sunday. The company has started accepting pre-reservations for the phone through its official website in China. JD.com and Tmall. Through multiple posts on the Chinese microblogging platform, iQOO has confirmed several details about the device.

IQOO 13 Specifications Revealed

Qualcomm's new Snapdragon 8 Elite chip aka Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 SoC will power the iQOO 13. It will feature BOE's Q10 Everest display. The handset is claimed to be the first in the world to use OLED circularly polarised light eye protection technology. The display is said to have grabbed certification from Germany and passed the test of the National Ophthalmology Engineering Center (machine translated).

The IQOO 13 will ship with a 6,150mAh battery with 120W fast charging support. IQOO has used third-generation silicon negative electrode technology for the new cell to maintain a thin and lightweight build. The handset will run on the latest OriginOS5 and come with dual speakers. It will include a 1016H haptic motor.

Further, IQOO confirms that the IQOO 13 uses a multi-layer graphene, 7K VC heat spreader for thermal management during long-term high-intensity running. It includes the company's self-developed gaming chip Q2 that brings PC-level 2K texture super-resolution and native 144FPS.

