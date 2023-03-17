iQoo Neo 8 is reportedly going to be launched soon as the company's generation flagship smartphone series. The purported smartphone lineup is expected to succeed the iQoo Neo 7 series that debuted last year in China. The upcoming series from the Chinese manufacturer is expected to include two models as part of its lineup — a vanilla iQoo Neo 8, and a higher-end iQoo Neo 8 Pro. The upcoming flagship smartphone series is now being subjected to a latest round of tips that suggest some key specifications around the upcoming lineup's display, camera, performance unit features, and design.

According to a post by tipster Digital Chat Station, on Chinese microblogging website Weibo, which was reshared on Twitter by tipster Mukul Sharma, the upcoming iQoo Neo 8 series could feature display that offer viewing in 1.5K resolution, while also supportin high-frequency PWM dimming. As mentioned above, the lineup could include a vanilla iQoo Neo 8 and the iQoo Neo 8 Pro. Meanwhile, a report by MySmartPrice suggests that the series could feature similar display sizes to its predecessor iQoo Neo 7 series. This could mean that iQoo Neo 8 series is expected to sport a 6.78-inch AMOLED display.

The tipster expects the higher-end iQoo Neo 8 Pro to feature a Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC. Meanwhile, the vanilla iQoo Neo 8 could be equipped with a yet-to-be-announced MediaTek Dimensity 9200+ SoC, the tipster added. MediaTek had only launched its current-generation flagship MediaTek Dimensity 9200 SoC as recently as in November last year.

The post on Weibo also suggests the iQoo Neo 8 series to feature support for 120W fast charging. To recall, its predecessor, the iQoo Neo 7 series also offers 120W fast charging. The tipster also expects the upcoming smartphone series to house a 50-megapixel primary camera on the rear. The series is tipped to feature up to 16GB of RAM, and 256GB of internal storage.

It has also been claimed that the iQoo Neo 8 series will launch in China sometime in May 2023. Although the iQoo Neo 7 series debuted in China late last year featuring iQoo Neo 7, iQoo Neo 7 5G, iQoo Neo 7 SE, and an iQoo Neo 7 Racing Edition, only one smartphone has made its way to India so far as iQoo Neo 7 model, which is a rebranded version of the iQoo Neo 7 SE available in China. Therefore, it is yet to be seen whether iQoo will launch more versions in India this time around with the purported iQoo Neo 8 series.

However, it is important to note that iQoo has not provided any official confirmation or indication regarding the specification, details, launch timeline, and pricing of its upcoming flagship smartphone series.

