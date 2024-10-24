iQOO 13 Display Details Teased; Scores Over 3 Million in AnTuTu Benchmark

iQOO is getting ready to unveil the iQOO 13 in its home country. While we've already got confirmation about the chipset and design of the upcoming flagship, the company has posted new teasers detailing the phone's display. The iQOO 13 will come with BOE' Q10 8T LTPO OLED display with 2K resolution. The Vivo sub-brand revealed that the upcoming phone has scored over 3 million points on the AnTuTu test. The iQOO 13 will be powered by the Snapdragon 8 Elite SoC and pack a 6,150 mAh battery with support for 120W fast wired charging.

As per the latest teaser posters shared (in Chinese) by iQOO on Weibo, the iQOO 13 will feature a Q10 8T LTPO OLED display with 2K resolution and 144Hz refresh rate. This screen co-developed with BOE will offer 1,800nits of HBM brightness and 510ppi pixel density. The display has HDR10+ support as well.

The iQOO 13 is claimed to be the world's first Android phone to come with OLED circular polarised light eye protection technology. Its display has TÜV Rheinland certification and certification from the National Ophthalmology Engineering Center (machine translated).

iQOO 13 Outperforms Realme GT 7 Pro, OnePlus 13

Further, iQOO revealed that the iQOO 13 scored 31,59,448 points on the AnTuTu benchmarking test, which is higher than thee 30,94,447 points managed by OnePlus 13 and the 30,25,991 points scored by the Realme GT 7 Pro.

iQOO 13 launch is set to take place on October 30 in China. It is also confirmed to debut in India soon and will be available for sale through Amazon. It will be equipped with the Snapdragon 8 Elite SoC.

The iQOO 13 will have a 6,150mAh battery with 120W fast charging support. It will run on the latest OriginOS5 and come with dual speakers. The handset will include a 1016H haptic motor and multi-layer graphene, 7K VC heat spreader for thermal management. It will also come with iQOO's self-developed gaming chip Q2 that is said to offer an enhanced gaming experience.