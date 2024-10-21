iQOO 13 India Launch Teased by Company Country Head Nipun Marya

iQOO 13 is confirmed to launch in China later this month. Now, iQOO India head has teased the launch of the smartphone in India. It'll launch as a successor to the iQOO 12. The company had previously revealed the display details of the upcoming phone. Other features like the battery and charging specifications have also been confirmed by a senior company official. It is confirmed to get the latest generation of Snapdragon chipset, the moniker for which is not yet revealed.

iQOO 13 India Launch

The iQOO 13 will launch in India soon, as suggested by an X post by iQOO India CEO Nipun Marya. A launch date or timeline has not yet been revealed but it will likely be sometime later this year. The phone will be introduced in China in late October.

The teaser suggests that the iQOO 13 will be equipped with Snapdragon's latest flagship chipset. The moniker of the chip has yet to be revealed. It will be unveiled at a Qualcomm event this week.

iQOO 13 Specifications

iQOO 13 is confirmed to feature BOE's Q10 display with a 2K resolution. Vivo VP Jia Jingdong has also confirmed that the phone will carry a 6,150mAh battery with support for 120W wired fast charging as well as a Q2 gaming chipset.

Previous leaks have claimed that the iQOO 13 handset will sport a 6.7-inch 2K AMOLED screen with a 144Hz refresh rate. It is expected to support up to 16GB of RAM and up to 512GB of inbuilt storage. The Chinese version of the smartphone is expected to ship with OriginOS 5, while the Indian and international variants are tipped to run on Funtouch OS 15.

In the camera department, the iQOO 13 is expected to get a triple rear camera system, including a 50-megapixel primary sensor, a 50-megapixel sensor with an ultrawide lens, and a 50-megapixel 2x telephoto shooter. Meanwhile, the front camera could be equipped with a 32-megapixel sensor.