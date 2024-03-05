iQoo Z9 5G is all set to launch on March 12 in India. Just a week before the official debut, the Vivo sub-brand has confirmed the key specifications of the handset. The iQoo Z9 5G is teased to come with an AMOLED display with 120Hz refresh rate. It is equipped with dual stereo speakers and a 5,000mAh battery. The iQoo Z9 5G is already confirmed to run on the MediaTek Dimensity 7200 SoC. The upcoming phone is expected to arrive as a successor to year's iQoo Z7 5G.

Both Amazon and iQoo India have created dedicated microsites on their websites to tease the arrival of the iQoo Z9 5G. The listing confirms an AMOLED display on the handset with 120Hz refresh rate, 1800 nits peak brightness and 300Hz touch sampling rate. It is teased to carry dual stereo speakers. The teasers showcase the Brushed Green colour variant of the handset.

The iQoo Z9 5G is confirmed to feature a dual rear camera unit, including a 50-megapixel Sony IMX882 camera combined with optical image stabilisation capability and a 5,000mAh battery. It has a 7.83mm thickness.

The iQoo Z9 5G is already confirmed to be powered by MediaTek Dimensity 7200 SoC. It is claimed to be the first phone in the segment to come with the Dimensity 7200 chipset. It is said to have secured 7,34,000 points on the AnTuTu 10 benchmark.

The iQoo Z9 5G will launch in India on March 12. It is anticipated to be the successor to last year's iQoo Z7 5G. The latter was launched in March last year with a price tag of Rs. 18,999 for the 6GB RAM + 128GB storage variant. The iQoo Z8 was launched in China in September last year but has not yet been released in India.

The iQoo Z7 5G features a 6.38-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,400 pixels) AMOLED display with a refresh rate of 90Hz. It runs on a MediaTek Dimensity 920 SoC alongside 8GB of LPDDR4X RAM. It has a 64-megapixel dual rear camera unit and a 16-megapixel front camera. It is backed by a 5,000mAh battery with 120W wired fast charging support.

