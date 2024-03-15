Technology News

iQoo Z9 Turbo May Launch Soon; Key Specifications Tipped

iQoo Z9 Turbo will likely be powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 SoC.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 15 March 2024 18:44 IST
iQoo Z9 Turbo May Launch Soon; Key Specifications Tipped

iQoo Z9 Turbo is expected to join the iQoo Z9 5G model (pictured)

Highlights
  • iQoo Z9 Turbo is said to come with upgraded features over the base model
  • The handset could feature a 1.5K display
  • The iQoo Z9 Turbo is likely to be backed by a 6,000mAh battery
iQoo Z9 Turbo is expected to launch soon. It is tipped to join the iQoo Z9 5G, which was unveiled in India on March 12. The Turbo model, owing to its moniker, may come with upgraded features over the existing vanilla model. The company is yet to confirm this higher-end model. A tipster has, however, suggested some key specifications of the purported iQoo Z9 Turbo. Details such as chipset, display and battery have been tipped, along with a launch date.

Tipster Digital Chat Station claimed in a Weibo post that iQoo is likely working on an iQoo Z9 Turbo. They add that the purported model may come with a display with 1.5K resolution, that is, 2,712 x 1,220 pixels. 

Further, the tipster added that the iQoo Z9 Turbo could carry the model number V2352A and is expected to be powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 SoC, which will be announced on March 18. The handset may also be backed by a 6,000mAh battery.

For comparison, the base iQoo Z9 5G comes with a 4nm MediaTek Dimensity 7200 SoC, a 6.67-inch 120Hz full-HD+ AMOLED display, and a 5,000mAh battery with support for 44W wired fast charging. It has 8GB of RAM, up to 256GB of onboard storage and ships with Android 14-based FuntouchOS 14.

For optics, the dual rear camera unit of the iQoo Z9 5G includes a 50-megapixel Sony IMX882 primary sensor with optical image stabilisation (OIS) support alongside a 2-megapixel depth shooter. The front camera of the handset houses a 16-megapixel sensor. The phone also comes with an IP54 dust and water resistance rating.

Offered in Brushed Green and Graphene Blue colour options, the iQoo Z9 5G starts in India at Rs. 19,999 for the 8GB + 128GB variant, while the 8GB + 256GB configuration is priced at Rs. 21,999.

Is the iQoo Neo 7 Pro the best smartphone you can buy under Rs. 40,000 in India? We discuss the company's recently launched handset and what it has to offer on the latest episode of Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display 6.67-inch
Processor MediaTek Dimensity 7200
Front Camera 16-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 8GB
Storage 128GB, 256GB
Battery Capacity 5,000mAh
OS Android 14
Resolution 2400x1080 pixels
iQoo Z9 Turbo, iQoo Z9 Turbo launch, iQoo Z9 Turbo specifications, iQoo Z9 5G, iQoo Z9 series, iQoo
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360
SIM Swappers Are Exploiting eSIM Vulnerabilities for Financial Frauds: Report
Tesla Handed a Boost as Government Promises to Lower EV Import Taxes for Automakers Investing $500 Million
