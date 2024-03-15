iQoo Z9 Turbo May Launch Soon; Key Specifications Tipped

iQoo Z9 Turbo is expected to launch soon. It is tipped to join the iQoo Z9 5G, which was unveiled in India on March 12. The Turbo model, owing to its moniker, may come with upgraded features over the existing vanilla model. The company is yet to confirm this higher-end model. A tipster has, however, suggested some key specifications of the purported iQoo Z9 Turbo. Details such as chipset, display and battery have been tipped, along with a launch date.

Tipster Digital Chat Station claimed in a Weibo post that iQoo is likely working on an iQoo Z9 Turbo. They add that the purported model may come with a display with 1.5K resolution, that is, 2,712 x 1,220 pixels.

Further, the tipster added that the iQoo Z9 Turbo could carry the model number V2352A and is expected to be powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 SoC, which will be announced on March 18. The handset may also be backed by a 6,000mAh battery.

For comparison, the base iQoo Z9 5G comes with a 4nm MediaTek Dimensity 7200 SoC, a 6.67-inch 120Hz full-HD+ AMOLED display, and a 5,000mAh battery with support for 44W wired fast charging. It has 8GB of RAM, up to 256GB of onboard storage and ships with Android 14-based FuntouchOS 14.

For optics, the dual rear camera unit of the iQoo Z9 5G includes a 50-megapixel Sony IMX882 primary sensor with optical image stabilisation (OIS) support alongside a 2-megapixel depth shooter. The front camera of the handset houses a 16-megapixel sensor. The phone also comes with an IP54 dust and water resistance rating.

Offered in Brushed Green and Graphene Blue colour options, the iQoo Z9 5G starts in India at Rs. 19,999 for the 8GB + 128GB variant, while the 8GB + 256GB configuration is priced at Rs. 21,999.

