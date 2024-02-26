iQoo Z9 5G is all set to launch next month in India. The Vivo sub-brand has confirmed the arrival of the new Z-series smartphone on Monday (February 26). A dedicated microsite on Amazon and the iQoo India website is teasing the design and some of the specifications of the iQoo Z9 5G. The handset is confirmed to be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7200 SoC. It will feature a dual-rear camera setup. The iQoo Z9 5G is anticipated to be the successor to last year's iQoo Z7 5G.

The iQoo Z9 5G will launch in India on March 12, iQoo India CEO Nipun Marya announced through an X post. It is confirmed to be available for purchase through the company's official website and Amazon The e-commerce website and iQoo India website have created a dedicated landing page on their websites to tease the design and specifications of the new Z-series smartphone. The teaser shows a green finish and dual rear cameras on the handset.

Calling all #GenZ fam 🚨! #FullyLoaded #iQOOZ9 in the house! Guess the processor name and tag 5 homies to win some exciting #iQOO goodies. pic.twitter.com/SzJEJAEQxh — Nipun Marya (@nipunmarya) February 26, 2024

iQoo Z9 5G is teased to run on MediaTek Dimensity 7200 SoC. iQoo claims that this would be the first phone in the segment to be equipped with the Dimensity 7200 chipset. The handset is said to have scored 7,34,000 points on the AnTuTu 10 benchmark. The company has also confirmed that the handset will be equipped with a Sony IMX882 sensor with support for optical image stabilisation.

The iQoo Z9 5G was previously spotted on Geekbench with model number I2302. As per the listing, the handset scored 1,186 points in the single-core test and 2,683 points in the multi-core test. The listing suggested 8GB of RAM and Android 14 operating system on the handset.

As per past leaks, the iQoo Z9 5G will have a 1.5K OLED display and a 6,000mAh battery. It is expected to be priced under Rs. 25,000 in India.

The iQoo Z9 5G is expected to debut as a successor to last year's iQoo Z7 5G (Review). The latter was launched with a price tag of Rs. 18,999 for the 6GB RAM + 128GB storage variant.

Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts,

Is the iQoo Neo 7 Pro the best smartphone you can buy under Rs. 40,000 in India? We discuss the company's recently launched handset and what it has to offer on the latest episode of Orbital , the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.