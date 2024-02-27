Technology News

iQoo Pad Air, iQoo TWS 2 Earbuds Pre-Sale to Start on March 1, Specifications Teased

iQoo Pad Air is confirmed to feature a 2.8K resolution display with 144Hz refresh rate.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 27 February 2024 18:08 IST
iQoo Pad Air, iQoo TWS 2 Earbuds Pre-Sale to Start on March 1, Specifications Teased

Photo Credit: iQoo

iQoo TWS 2 are teased to be offered in Electric White and Phantom Yellow finishes

Highlights
  • The tablet is powered by a Snapdragon 870 SoC
  • iQoo is yet to reveal pricing details of iQoo Pad Air 2 and iQoo TWS 2
  • iQoo TWS 2 earbuds run on Snapdragon S3 Gen 2 sound platform
iQoo Pad Air is all set to go on pre-sale in China this week. The Vivo sub-brand, via Weibo, has confirmed the arrival of the new Android tablet in its home country on Monday (February 26). The iQoo TWS 2 earbuds will also go official alongside the tablet. iQoo has started accepting pre-reservations for the products via its official online store in the country. The iQoo Pad Air is confirmed to run on Qualcomm's Snapdragon 870 SoC. The iQoo TWS 2 earphones are powered by Snapdragon S3 Gen2 sound platform.

The pre-sale of iQoo Pad Air and iQoo TWS 2 earbuds will begin on March 1 in China, as per a teaser poster shared (in Chinese) by the company on Weibo. iQoo has started accepting pre-reservations for the devices through its official online store.

iQoo is teasing the design and specifications of the iQoo Pad Air and iQoo TWS 2 via a dedicated landing page on its website. The tablet is seen in black and blue shades while the earbuds are teased to be offered in Electric White and Phantom Yellow finishes (translated from Chinese).

The iQoo Pad Air is confirmed to feature a lightweight design with 2.8K (1,840x2,800 pixels) resolution display with 144Hz refresh rate. The tablet is powered by a Snapdragon 870 SoC. The iQoo TWS 2 earbuds run on Snapdragon S3 Gen 2 sound platform. They are teased to offer 55dB noise reduction capability with 5000Hz ultra-wideband noise reduction. They are claimed to eliminate up to 99.8 percent of surround sound and offer 44ms low latency mode for gaming.

iQoo is yet to reveal the pricing details of the iQoo Pad Air 2 and iQoo TWS 2. The new tablet could be a rebranded version of the Vivo Pad Air that went official in China in August last year.

Is the iQoo Neo 7 Pro the best smartphone you can buy under Rs. 40,000 in India? We discuss the company's recently launched handset and what it has to offer on the latest episode of Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Nithya P Nair
iQoo Pad Air, iQoo TWS 2 Earbuds Pre-Sale to Start on March 1, Specifications Teased
