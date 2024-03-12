Technology News
iQoo Z9 5G With MediaTek Dimensity 7200 5G SoC, 5,000mAh Battery Launched in India: Price, Specifications

iQoo Z9 5G features a 6.67-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,400 pixels) AMOLED display with 120Hz refresh rate.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by Manas Mitul | Updated: 12 March 2024 12:45 IST
iQoo Z9 5G With MediaTek Dimensity 7200 5G SoC, 5,000mAh Battery Launched in India: Price, Specifications

Photo Credit: iQoo

iQoo Z9 5G is offered in Brushed Green and Graphene Blue colour options

Highlights
  • iQoo Z9 5G runs on Funtouch OS 14 based on Android 14
  • It has 16-megapixel selfie shooter
  • iQoo Z9 5G supports 44W fast charging
iQoo Z9 5G was launched in India on Tuesday (March 12). The latest Z series smartphone by the Vivo sub-brand comes in two colour options and is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7200 5G SoC. The iQoo Z9 5G boasts a 120Hz refresh rate display and flaunts a 50-megapixel dual rear camera unit. It has a 5,000mAh battery with support for 44W fast charging. The 5G phone has IP54 water and dust resistance rating as well.

iQoo Z9 5G price in India

Price of iQoo Z9 5G starts at Rs. 19,999 for the 8GB RAM + 128GB storage model. The 8GB RAM + 256GB storage version is priced at Rs. 21,999. It is offered in Brushed Green and Graphene Blue colour options. It will be available for an early sale on March 13 at 12:00pm IST. The handset will be available for purchase for all users from March 14 at 12:00pm IST through Amazon India, iQoo India store and retail outlets.

iQoo is offering Rs. 2,000 discount for purchases made using ICICI and HDFC bank cards. This would bring the effective price of 128GB and 256GB storage versions to Rs. 17,999 and Rs. 19,999, respectively.

iQoo Z9 5G specifications

The dual-SIM (Nano) iQoo Z9 5G runs on Funtouch OS 14 based on Android 14 and features a 6.67-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,400 pixels) AMOLED display with 120Hz refresh rate, 394ppi pixel density. The display offers 91.90 percent screen-to-body ratio, 1800 nits peak brightness, 300Hz touch sampling rate. and DT-Star 2 Plus glass protection. The new iQoo smartphone is powered by an octa-core 4nm MediaTek Dimensity 7200 5G SoC coupled with 8GB of LPDDR4X RAM and Arm Mali-G610 GPU. With the Extended RAM feature, the onboard memory can be expanded up to 16GB.

The iQoo Z9 5G sports a dual rear camera setup comprising a 50-megapixel Sony IMX88 primary sensor with Optical Image Stabilisation (OIS) and f/1.79 aperture, and a 2-megapixel Bokeh shooter with f/2.4 aperture. On the front, it features a 16-megapixel selfie sensor.

iqoo z9 5g inline iQoo Z9 5G

iQoo Z9 5G
Photo Credit: iQoo

 

Further, the iQoo Z9 5G offers up to 256GB of UFS3.0 inbuilt storage that can be expanded up to 1TB through a microSD card. Connectivity options include 5G, Wi-Fi 6, Wi-Fi Direct, Bluetooth 5.3, Beidou, GPS, GLONASS, GALILEO, and a USB Type-C port. Sensors on board include an accelerometer, ambient light sensor, e-compass, gyroscope, and proximity sensor. The phone packs an in-display fingerprint sensor. Further, it has an IP54 water and dust resistance rating. It includes dual stereo speakers as well.

iQoo has provided a 5,000mAh battery on the iQoo Z9 5G with 44W fast charging support. The battery unit is claimed to deliver up to 67.78 hours of music playback time and up to 17 hours of YouTube video playback time on a single charge. The flash charging technology is said to fill the battery from zero to 50 percent in just 31 minutes. The handset has a Polycarbonate body and it measures 163.17x75.81x7.83mm and weighs around 188 grams.

iQOO Z9 5G

iQOO Z9 5G

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display 6.67-inch
Processor MediaTek Dimensity 7200
Front Camera 16-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 8GB
Storage 128GB
Battery Capacity 5,000mAh
OS Android 14
Resolution 2400x1080 pixels
Further reading: iQoo Z9 5G, iQoo Z9 5G Price in India, iQoo Z9 5G Specifications, iQoo
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
