iQoo Z9 5G's Indian variant is equipped with a MediaTek Dimensity 7200 SoC.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 28 February 2024 15:18 IST
Photo Credit: iQoo

iQoo Z9 5G will launch in India on March 12

Highlights
  • Chinese variant of iQoo Z9, will have different specifications
  • iQoo Z9 5G is anticipated to be the successor to last year's iQoo Z7 5G
  • iQoo Z9 is said to run on Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 SoC
iQoo Z9 5G with MediaTek Dimensity 7200 SoC is all set to launch on March 12 in India. Ahead of it, a Chinese tipster has leaked the specifications of the Chinese variant of iQoo Z9 and iQoo Z9x. The Chinese variant of iQoo Z9 is said to run on Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 SoC. The iQoo Z9x, on the other hand, is tipped to be powered by a Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 SoC. Both models are said to pack a 6,000mAh battery.

Tipster Digital Chat Station (translated from Chinese) posted alleged specifications of the iQoo Z9 and iQoo Z9x 5G on Weibo. According to the tipster, the iQoo Z9 will feature a 6.8-inch 1.5K(1,260x2,800 pixels) 2D OLED display and Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 SoC under the hood. This indicates that the Chinese variant of the smartphone will have different specifications compared to the Indian variant. The latter is already confirmed to be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7200 SoC in the country.

As per the tipster, the iQoo Z9x will have an LCD panel with full-HD+ resolution. It is said to run on Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 SoC. Both iQoo Z series smartphones are tipped to carry a 6,000mAh battery.

The iQoo Z9 5G will launch in India on March 12. A dedicated microsite on Amazon and the iQoo India website is teasing the design and some of the specifications of the handset. It has a dual rear camera unit, comprising a Sony IMX882 sensor with support for optical image stabilisation.

The iQoo Z9 5G is anticipated to be the successor to last year's iQoo Z7 5G. The latter was launched with a price tag of Rs. 18,999 for the 6GB RAM + 128GB storage variant. The iQoo Z8x could debut as a successor to iQoo Z7x, which was unveiled in China in March last year for CNY 1,299 (roughly Rs. 15,600) for the base 6GB RAM + 128GB storage variant.

Is the iQoo Neo 7 Pro the best smartphone you can buy under Rs. 40,000 in India? We discuss the company's recently launched handset and what it has to offer on the latest episode of Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
