Jio launched its new affordable 4G feature phone, the Jio Bharat B1, on Thursday, October 12. It is the latest addition to Jio's line of affordable feature phones like the Jio V2 series and the Jio K2 Karbonn. The B1 variant, however, is listed on the official website as part of a different series, indicating that there could be more models in the same lineup in the future. The newly-launched phone comes pre-installed with several Jio applications and supports multiple Indian regional languages.

Jio Bharat B1 4G price in India, availability

Available in a singular black colour option, the Jio Bharat B1 4G is priced at Rs. 1,299 and is available for purchase through the official Jio website and via Amazon.

Notably, both the Jio Bharat V2 and Jio Bharat K2 Karbonn, are priced at Rs. 999.

Jio Bharat B1 4G specifications

Jio Bharat B1 features a 2.4-inch QVGA rectangular display. The feature phone runs ‎Threadx RTOS and comes with ‎0.05GB of RAM. The phone houses a single nano SIM and supports ‎Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, and USB connectivity.

The phone supports 4G connectivity and has expandable memory up to 128GB, via a microSD card. It packs a 2,000mAh battery, that is said to offer a standy battery life of up to ‎343 hours. The Jio Bharat B1 also has an unspecified rear camera unit. It is equipped with a ‎3.5mm headphone jack, weighs 110 grams, and measures ‎125mm x 52mm x 17mm in size.

Jio's latest feature phone supports 23 languages including multiple Indian regional languages. It is also pre-installed with JioCinema and JioSaavn for access to entertainment like films, TV series, sports and music. The Jio Bharat B1 comes with inbuilt JioPay, which will allow users to make UPI payments.

