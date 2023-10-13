Technology News

OnePlus Open Launch Date Announced, Confirmed to Debut on October 19

OnePlus Open will be the first foldable smartphone from the Chinese tech company.

Written by Richa Sharma | Updated: 13 October 2023 00:21 IST
OnePlus Open Launch Date Announced, Confirmed to Debut on October 19

Photo Credit: OnePlus India

OnePlus Open is expected to run on the Android 13 OS, and could pack a 4,805mAh battery

Highlights
  • OnePlus Open is expected to debut in two colourways
  • It could feature triple camera unit led by a 48-megapixel primary sensor
  • It could be powered by a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC
Advertisement

OnePlus is all set to make its mark in the foldable handset market with the debut of OnePlus Open. After the smartphone has been teased in several reports, the company has finally announced the launch date. The OnePlus Open will be launched in the Indian market next week in Mumbai. Before revealing the launch date, the company shared a glimpse of the foldable through various images and videos. As per earlier reports, the OnePlus Open would launch in two colour options, which will be Emerald Eclipse and Voyage Black. 

In an X (formerly Twitter) post on Thursday, the company made an announcement of the OnePlus Open launch event along with an open invitation. The smartphone will launch on October 19 in Mumbai at 7.30PM IST. With the launch, OnePlus will make its debut in the world of foldable smartphones. 

An earlier report teased the leaked marketing images of the OnePlus Open, which suggested that the inner display of the smartphone will house a 7.82-inch OLED screen with a 120Hz refresh rate and a 2,268 x 2,440 pixels resolution, whereas the outer display will feature a 6.31-inch OLED screen with a 120Hz refresh rate and a 1,116 x 2,484 pixels resolution. 

As mentioned above, the OnePlus Open is expected to debut in two colourways, which could be Emerald Eclipse and Voyage Black. For optics, it is said to feature a triple camera unit led by a 48-megapixel primary sensor with a wide-angle lens. It will be supported by a 48-megapixel camera with an ultra-wide-angle lens, and a 64-megapixel telephoto camera. 

Another report suggested that the foldable has been spotted on Geekbench certification site, hinted to be powered by a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC, along with 12GB RAM. The OnePlus Open is expected to run on the Android 13 OS. It could pack a 4,805mAh battery, with support for 100W wired fast charging.

From the launch of the Infinix GT 10 Pro to Amazon's latest mega-sale, we discuss the most noteworthy technology news events of the week on the latest episode of Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
OnePlus Open

OnePlus Open

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display (Primary) 7.82-inch
Processor Snapdragon 8 Gen 2
Front Camera 32-megapixel
Rear Camera 48-megapixel + 48-megapixel + 64-megapixel
Battery Capacity 4800mAh
OS Android 13
Resolution 2,440x2,268 pixels
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: OnePlus, OnePlus Open, OnePlus Open Launch Date
Richa Sharma
Richa Sharma
With almost 6 years of experience in journalism, Richa Sharma has joined Gadgets 360 as a Chief Sub-Editor in 2022. She has previously worked as an Entertainment journalist, covering Hollywood news. At Gadgets 360, she tracks news updates, edit articles and write copies for tech and science. Apart from reading and writing news, you can find her scrolling cat videos and memes for her daily dose of laughter. If you have any interesting science/tech updates to share, you can contact her at ...More
Top Deals on Refrigerators During Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2023

Related Stories

OnePlus Open Launch Date Announced, Confirmed to Debut on October 19
Comment
Share on Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. National Cinema Day 2023: How to Book Rs. 99 Tickets Online for October 13
  2. Oppo Find N3 Flip Price in India Leaked Ahead of Launch Tomorrow
  3. OnePlus 12’s Design Feature and Camera Hardware Leaked: Details
  4. Google Pixel 8 Series Goes on Sale for the First Time Today: Price, Offers
  5. Here are top deals on refrigerators during Amazon Sale
  6. Noise Luna Ring Price in India Revealed: Here's How Much It Costs
  7. Google Will Ask You to Set Up a Passkey When You Log In: Here's How It Works
  8. Oppo Find N3 Flip With Triple Rear Cameras Launched in India at This Price
  9. Top Blockbuster Deals on Laptops During Amazon's Great Indian Festival Sale
  10. Honor to Bring Foldable Phone to India in H1 2024, Says CEO Madhav Sheth
#Latest Stories
  1. OnePlus Open Launch Date Announced, Confirmed to Debut on October 19
  2. Oppo Find N3 Flip With 50-Megapixel Triple Rear Cameras, Alert Slider Launched in India: Price, Specifications
  3. OnePlus 12 Tipped to Feature 6.82-Inch Curved Display, Up to 24GB RAM, More
  4. Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra's US Variant Makes Geekbench Debut With Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC
  5. CERT-in Issues High Severity Vulnerability Warning for Google Chrome; Advises Users to Apply Updates
  6. Daredevil: Born Again Gets Major Creative Reboot With Original Writers Being Let Go
  7. NASA Unveils Newly Returned Carbon-Rich Asteroid Sample
  8. Use of ChatGPT, Other AI Tools Paused by US Space Force Over Data Concerns
  9. HTech to Launch New Handset in India by Year End, Foldable Phone Coming in Early 2024: CEO Madhav Sheth
  10. Amazon, Flipkart Festival Season Spurs Online Shopping Spree in India
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2023. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »