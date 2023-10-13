OnePlus is all set to make its mark in the foldable handset market with the debut of OnePlus Open. After the smartphone has been teased in several reports, the company has finally announced the launch date. The OnePlus Open will be launched in the Indian market next week in Mumbai. Before revealing the launch date, the company shared a glimpse of the foldable through various images and videos. As per earlier reports, the OnePlus Open would launch in two colour options, which will be Emerald Eclipse and Voyage Black.

In an X (formerly Twitter) post on Thursday, the company made an announcement of the OnePlus Open launch event along with an open invitation. The smartphone will launch on October 19 in Mumbai at 7.30PM IST. With the launch, OnePlus will make its debut in the world of foldable smartphones.

An earlier report teased the leaked marketing images of the OnePlus Open, which suggested that the inner display of the smartphone will house a 7.82-inch OLED screen with a 120Hz refresh rate and a 2,268 x 2,440 pixels resolution, whereas the outer display will feature a 6.31-inch OLED screen with a 120Hz refresh rate and a 1,116 x 2,484 pixels resolution.

As mentioned above, the OnePlus Open is expected to debut in two colourways, which could be Emerald Eclipse and Voyage Black. For optics, it is said to feature a triple camera unit led by a 48-megapixel primary sensor with a wide-angle lens. It will be supported by a 48-megapixel camera with an ultra-wide-angle lens, and a 64-megapixel telephoto camera.

Another report suggested that the foldable has been spotted on Geekbench certification site, hinted to be powered by a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC, along with 12GB RAM. The OnePlus Open is expected to run on the Android 13 OS. It could pack a 4,805mAh battery, with support for 100W wired fast charging.

